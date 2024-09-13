The Association of Indian Technology Sales Professionals™ [AITSP] Welcomes Industry Stalwarts Amit Chatterjee and Somya Shahi to its Advisory Board

India PR Distribution Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 13: The Association of Indian Technology Sales Professionals™ [AITSP] is proud to announce the addition of two esteemed industry leaders, Amit Chatterjee and Somya Shahi, to its advisory board. Their extensive experience and strategic insights will be invaluable as AITSP continues its mission to empower and elevate tech sales professionals in India. Amit Chatterjee, a seasoned sales leader with over 15 years of C-level experience, brings a wealth of knowledge in business strategy, fundraising, and talent development. His track record of mentoring and coaching startups and mid-stage companies aligns perfectly with AITSP's focus on fostering growth in the tech sales ecosystem.

Somya Shahi, a distinguished strategy and growth professional, boasts a strong academic background and proven success in driving business excellence across global markets. Her passion for diversity, equity, and inclusion, coupled with her expertise in strategic planning and market expansion, will bring a unique perspective to the advisory board.

"We are thrilled to have Amit and Somya join our advisory board," said Santhosh Srikant, Founder and Chief executive officer of AITSP. "Their combined expertise and passion for the industry will be instrumental in guiding AITSP's strategic initiatives and ensuring we provide the most relevant and impactful resources for our members."

Both Amit Chatterjee and Somya Shahi expressed their enthusiasm for joining the AITSP advisory board.

"AITSP is at the forefront of shaping the future of tech sales professionals in India, I am excited to contribute my expertise to AITSP's mission of driving growth and shaping the future. As part of the advisory board, I am thrilled to be contributing with my guidance to this dynamic organization and help them realize their ambitious goals." Amit Chatterjee stated.

Somya Shahi echoed this sentiment, adding, "I'm truly honored to be part of the AITSP advisory board. What makes AITSP a compelling organization is its pioneering role in India's technology sales landscape. Its holistic approach to supporting professionals at every career stage is truly inspiring. By uniting aspiring salespeople, seasoned leaders, and enablers, AITSP creates a unique ecosystem where knowledge flows freely and growth opportunities flourish. This inclusive vision not only sets AITSP apart but also positions it as a catalyst for elevating the entire tech sales profession in India. As an advisory board member, I'm excited to contribute my expertise to this dynamic organization and help shape the future of tech sales in our country."

"Welcoming Amit and Somya aboard our advisory board isn't just an addition, it's a milestone. Their arrival signals AITSP's upward trajectory and the growing resonance of our mission. With their strategic acumen guiding us, we're poised to navigate the ever-evolving tech landscape, equipping our members with the tools they need to not just survive, but thrive." says Suneet Manish Bhargava, Co-founder, AITSP.

About AITSP

The Association of Indian Technology Sales Professionals™ [AITSP] is India's first and only membership-based association exclusively dedicated to the technology sales profession. AITSP's mission is to empower technology sales professionals to achieve their full potential by providing a platform for, learning, recognition and growth. Through its exclusive membership model, AITSP fosters a vibrant community of professionals who are committed to driving innovation and excellence in their industry.

