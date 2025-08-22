The Chanakya Hosts a Landmark Celebration of Grandeur and Exclusivity

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 22: The Chanakya is set to host a grand day-long celebration on Friday, August 22, 2025, bringing together the finest in fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and craftsmanship. The event will highlight The Chanakya's stature as the ultimate destination where luxury makes its debut in India, offering guests exclusive first-to-market launches, showcases by international icons, gourmet indulgences, and bespoke brand activations, all set against the backdrop of its signature refined elegance.

Over the years, The Chanakya has emerged as the preferred gateway into India for some of the world's most renowned luxury brands. From France, Italy, and the United States, across fashion, fragrance, and design, global labels have chosen The Chanakya for their first or flagship presence in India. Amiri, Baccarat, Creed, Diptyque, Golden Goose, L'Objet, and Maison Francis Kurkdjian -- the names read like a roll call of luxury finding its home in India.

"The Chanakya is where global luxury meets Indian hospitality," said Ms. Pushpa Bector, Senior Executive Director & Business Head, DLF Retail. "The celebration is more than just a showcase of exceptional brands, it's a curated celebration of super luxury and bespoke experiences designed for the discerning Indian consumer."

The Chanakya's newest arrivals-over half debuting this year-breathe fresh energy into its mix of heritage and contemporary design.

Highlights include India's flagship Rolex boutique, the country's first Aquazzura and Golden Goose stores, along with recent openings from Amiri, CHANEL, Creed, Hermes, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Lladro, Maison Francis Kurkdjian, Panerai, Ralph Lauren, Tiffany & Co., and Saint Laurent.

Each brand will elevate the evening through exclusive in-store activations, one-day-only previews, and immersive storytelling moments. Across the mall, guests can expect striking visual displays and interactive showcases. At Cafe C, gourmet offerings and signature cocktails will enhance the atmosphere of luxury.

"The Chanakya has always been more than a luxury mall, it is a platform for discovery and storytelling," said Mr. Saurabh Bharara, Vice President & Head, DLF Luxury Malls. "We are celebrating the coming together of global perspective and local finesse to offer rare, personal, and unforgettable experiences."

As India's appetite for luxury becomes more discerning and sophisticated, the day captures the spirit of what lies ahead, a space where timeless brands, immersive experiences, and refined craftsmanship continue to set the standard.

The Chanakya

Yashwant Place Commercial Complex

Chanakyapuri, New Delhi - 110021

Instagram: @thechanakyamall

Website: www.thechanakya.com

