VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 26: With a legacy of textile craftsmanship spanning more than six decades, The Chennai Silks brings its wedding collections to Hyderabad shoppers through its showrooms in Kukatpally and Mehdipatnam. The brand offers a wide selection of clothing for brides, grooms and family members preparing for wedding celebrations.

A Tradition of Textile Craftsmanship Since 1962.

The Chennai Silks traces its roots to 1962, when its founder, Shri A. Kulandaivel Mudaliar, began a journey inspired by a passion for weaving. What started with modest beginnings grew from a humble weaving unit into a recognised textile business with a longstanding connection to traditional Indian clothing. Over the decades, the brand has continued to build on its heritage while serving generations of families.

With its origins in Tamil Nadu, The Chennai Silks has developed a strong presence across several cities, bringing together traditional textile craftsmanship, diverse clothing collections and a focus on customer experience. Its heritage reflects a commitment to quality, ethical business practices and customer trust, values that continue to guide the brand as it reaches shoppers in new markets. With a strong presence across Tamil Nadu, The Chennai Silks operates more than 26 showrooms across the state, reflecting the trust it has built with generations of customers.

The Chennai Silks brings this legacy to Hyderabad through its showrooms in Kukatpally and Mehdipatnam. Customers can explore a broad range of clothing for weddings and related occasions, making the stores a convenient destination for families looking to prepare for celebrations together.

Wedding Collections for Every Family Occasion

Wedding shopping involves choosing outfits for multiple ceremonies, from engagements and pre-wedding functions to the wedding day and reception. The Chennai Silks maintain an extensive stock inventory with clothing collections for all age groups and genders, catering to the varied preferences of the entire family.

Women and girls can explore silk, fancy and traditional sarees, alongside salwar kameez, Patiala suits, lehengas, frocks, tops, western wear, leggings and jeggings. For men, the collection includes casual and formal shirts, trousers, pants, kurtas, Indo-western outfits, occasion wear and traditional dhotis. With choices spanning traditional, contemporary and everyday styles, families can find outfits suited to different occasions and personal preferences under one roof.

Indian weddings bring together several ceremonies, each with its own traditions, colours and dress preferences. From engagement celebrations and the cheerful Haldi ceremony to the lively Sangeet, wedding rituals and reception, every occasion calls for a different look. The Chennai Silks offer families a wide selection of traditional and contemporary clothing to explore for these celebrations, making it easier to plan outfits for different events under one roof.

Wedding Celebrations and Reception Styles for the Entire Family

From bright sarees and comfortable ethnic wear for Haldi to fancy sarees and occasion wear for Sangeet, The Chennai Silks offers styles for every wedding function. Brides can explore Kanchipuram bridal silk sarees, Banarasi sarees, Mysore silk sarees and other traditional varieties for the main ceremony. For the reception, women can choose from silk and fancy sarees, men can explore silk shirts, dhotis, dhoti sets and ethnic wear, while children's collections offer options for younger family members.

A Legacy of Kanchipuram Silk Craftsmanship and Exclusive Wedding Sarees

The Chennai Silks' connection with traditional silk craftsmanship is strengthened by its own weaving unit in Kanchipuram, a region renowned for its silk sarees. This allows the brand to develop distinctive designs and offer customers sarees that reflect the beauty of traditional weaving alongside its wider wedding collections.

Having its own weaving unit gives The Chennai Silks greater involvement in the weaving process, from developing designs to maintaining attention to quality. This approach helps the brand offer distinctive saree designs at accessible price points, while focusing on the fabric, craftsmanship and finishing that customers look for when choosing wedding silks.

The brand also has a notable achievement in the world of silk sarees. Guinness World Records records that The Chennai Silks made the world's most expensive silk saree, which was sold for ₹39,31,627 on 5 January 2008. Featuring reproductions of 11 paintings by celebrated Indian artist Raja Ravi Varma, including Galaxy of Musicians, the saree took 4,760 man-hours to produce. This achievement reflects the brand's association with elaborate silk craftsmanship and artistic design.

The saree's design brings together the richness of Indian painting and the intricacy of traditional textile artistry. By incorporating reproductions of 11 paintings by Raja Ravi Varma, the creation celebrates the work of one of India's celebrated artists through an unconventional medium. The inclusion of Galaxy of Musicians as the main image adds to its artistic significance, making the saree a distinctive blend of visual art and textile craftsmanship.

The remarkable 4,760 man-hours invested in producing the saree highlight the time, effort and detailed work behind this exceptional creation. Its recorded sale value of ₹39,31,627 also demonstrates how artistic design and elaborate craftsmanship can come together in a traditional Indian garment. This achievement remains an important milestone in The Chennai Silks' history, reflecting its association with ambitious silk creations and the enduring cultural significance of Indian sarees.

Wedding Season Shopping at Two Hyderabad Showrooms

The Chennai Silks welcomes wedding shoppers at its two Hyderabad showrooms, located in Kukatpally and Mehdipatnam. Both locations offer customers an opportunity to explore the brand's clothing collections and find outfits suited to their wedding shopping needs.

Kukatpally Showroom

Y Junction, Cross Roads, Kukatpally, Hyderabad - 500 072

Phone: +91 40 2388 3888 / +91 91003 29888

Mehdipatnam Showroom

Aries Plaza, Pillar No. 20, Santosh Nagar, Mehdipatnam, Hyderabad - 500 028

Phone: +91 40 2351 1888 / +91 73373 12888

With wedding celebrations bringing families together, The Chennai Silks offers a destination where shoppers can explore traditional silk sarees, men's ethnic wear, children's clothing and other apparel under one roof.

Its longstanding textile heritage, combined with a broad range of clothing options, makes it a convenient choice for families preparing for upcoming wedding occasions.

Customers can learn more about the collections by visiting the official website or exploring the wedding collections in person at The Chennai Silks showrooms in Kukatpally and Mehdipatnam, Hyderabad.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)