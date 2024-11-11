The Collective Re-Launches at Elante Mall, Chandigarh - Redefining Luxury Retail in the City

BusinessWire India

Chandigarh [India], November 11: India's premier luxury fashion brand, The Collective, has re-opened its boutique at Elante Mall, Chandigarh. As part of the prestigious Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd portfolio, this re-launch brings global luxury fashion even closer to the vibrant, style-forward clientele of North India. The event was graced by celebrity Shanaya Kapoor, whose presence added a layer of glamour and sophistication, perfectly reflecting The Collective's luxury ethos.

Curated by The Collective's team of luxury fashion experts, the Chandigarh location features contemporary architectural elements blended with refined interiors. The store offers a curated selection of the world's most iconic fashion houses, including Moschino Couture, Vivienne Westwood, Marc Jacobs, Kenzo, Karl Lagerfeld, Polo Ralph Lauren, and Philipp Plein - creating an exclusive destination for style-conscious shoppers.

Speaking on the launch, Amit Pande, Brand Head for The Collective & International Brands at Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd, shared, "Chandigarh has been extremely special for The Collective since launched in 2013. We are thrilled to relaunch our luxury fashion store in a city that embodies a unique blend of modernity and heritage. Our vision is to offer an exclusive shopping experience, bringing global fashion trends and style to Chandigarh while celebrating the city's discerning taste and vibrant spirit. We look forward to welcoming both loyal customers and new fashion enthusiasts."

The store presents an exclusive selection of both men's and women's collections and accessories, highlighting The Collective's reputation as a star in India's fashion landscape.

