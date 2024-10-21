The Creations Scholars Institute of Excellence Celebrates 5th Anniversary

PNN New Delhi [India], October 21: The Creations Scholars Institute of Excellence is thrilled to announce its 5th anniversary celebration on October 19, 2024. Founded in 2019 by the visionary Astro Kiran Baweja, the institute has rapidly established itself as a premier educational hub, offering over 100 National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) accredited courses designed to empower students with the skills needed for success in today's dynamic job market. Since its inception, The Creations Scholars Institute has been committed to providing high-quality education and training across a diverse range of disciplines. Our offerings include courses in digital marketing, astrology, tarot reading, face reading, computer skills, fashion designing, interior designing, choreography and many more. This wide array of programs caters to the varied interests and aspirations of our students, enabling them to pursue their passions while gaining practical skills that enhance their employability.

In celebration of this significant milestone, we are excited to host a special event that will not only honour our students but also acknowledge the contributions of industry leaders. We will be awarding approximately 200 students who have excelled in their respective courses, showcasing their dedication and hard work over the past five years. This recognition is not just a celebration of their achievements but also a testament to the transformative power of education and the supportive community we have built at The Creations Scholars Institute.

We are also extending invitations to corporates from various industries to join us for this momentous occasion. Their participation underscores the vital connection between education and industry, and we believe that recognizing excellence in the workplace is equally important as celebrating student achievements. During the event, we will honour corporate partners who have demonstrated outstanding contributions in their fields, fostering a culture of excellence that inspires our students and the broader community.

Astro Kiran Baweja, the founder of The Creations Scholars Institute, remarked, "This anniversary is a celebration of our collective journey. Over the past five years, we have witnessed remarkable growth, not just in the number of courses we offer but also in the impact we have on our students' lives. We are proud to have created an environment that nurtures talent and empowers individuals to reach their full potential."

The event will take place at S. K Precious Banquets, and will feature keynote speeches, award presentations, and opportunities for networking among students, alumni, industry leaders, and faculty. Attendees will also have the chance to engage in discussions about the evolving landscape of education and skills development in India.

As we look to the future, The Creations Scholars Institute remains dedicated to its mission of fostering a culture of excellence in education. We are committed to continuously expanding our course offerings and forging partnerships that benefit our students and the community at large.

Join us in celebrating this significant milestone and be part of a movement that is shaping the future of education in India.

The following companies are awarded in their respective fields as Iconic Business Awards 2024 are

-Vintaqe Management Solutions Pvt Ltd

- Adora Play Pvt Ltd

- Grow Exhibits

- Shyam Baba Fruit Wala

- Amber Crop Science

- Simran Group

- Rama Krishna Enterprises

- Hind Nirman And Company

- Bs Institute

- Moon Salon By Munmun

- Okk Travels

- Ananya Herbal Pvt Ltd

- Jainshri Buildwell Pvt Ltd

- Gupta & Sons

