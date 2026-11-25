PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 25: The aahaar bazaar challenge has named four finalists who will together aim to take 6,000+ home-based women 'foodpreneurs' into new and larger markets in the next phase, growing their combined sales to ₹100 crore+ a year.

bettrlabs, Gram Connect, Raheja Solar and Win Win Bites were selected after a nine-month viability phase and a jury round, and each received a milestone grant of ₹30 lakh to fund their next stage of growth.

The challenge is an 18-month results-based financing initiative run by the^delta prize, supported by State Street Foundation. It addresses a critical gap: India has an estimated 15 million women-owned enterprises, most of them run by a single woman, and food is one of the most common starting points. Women can make the product, but market intelligence, quality standards, pricing, packaging, distribution and access to formal market channels often stay out of reach.

Early Achievements & Insights from the First Phase

Over the nine-month viability phase, fourteen organisations working across nine states and union territories, from Ladakh and Uttarakhand to Tamil Nadu and Gujarat, tested ways to take women's food products to new markets. Their models included direct-to-consumer urban markets, collective brands and aggregation, solar drying with assured buyback, e-commerce, and compliance and discoverability platforms. Participating organisations were evaluated on their ability to provide at least 300 women 'foodpreneurs' with services, with at least 50% of the women's demand coming from new customers or businesses. MEL partner Ecociate assessed progress through organisation data, validation calls with women and field visits, and the top seven organisations then went through jury interviews.

Together, the organisations onboarded close to 1,200 women, whose sales came to about ₹6 crore between January and July 2026, with around ₹3.3 crore coming from new markets. No single route to market worked for every woman, and the four finalists showed four different ones. Win Win Bites runs recurring urban markets, and about 90% of its women's sales came from these new channels. Gram Connect took products from hill collectives to its AMALEY brand, city retail, homestays and e-commerce. Raheja Solar's assured buyback gave women a ready buyer for their solar-dried produce. bettrlabs worked with established 'foodpreneurs' in Tamil Nadu on lab testing, labelling and FSSAI compliance, so their products are ready for formal buyers.

Two factors set the strongest models apart. The first was product readiness: shelf life, lab testing, FSSAI compliance and consistent quality decided whether a product could travel beyond the neighbourhood. bettrlabs builds this in through its lab tests and product Trust Score, and Gram Connect by standardising quality across collectives. The second was a steady buyer. Win Win Bites' weekly markets and Raheja Solar's buyback gave women repeat demand, and time to learn their craft without worrying about the next order. Models with a revenue line of their own, through market fees, margins or equipment sales, were also better placed to keep supporting women after grant funding ended.

The four finalists, bettrlabs, Gram Connect, Raheja Solar and Win Win Bites, now enter the 'Scalability Phase', the next stage of the challenge, where they will focus on expanding these models while keeping margins with the women, quality steady and orders regular. Together, they aim to reach 6,000+ women 'foodpreneurs' across diverse geographies and take their combined sales past ₹100 crore a year.

"Over the first phase of the aahaar bazaar challenge, we have seen what becomes possible when women 'foodpreneurs' are connected to the right markets, networks and know-how. They gain confidence, reach new customers and find a clearer path to growth. The finalists have shown solutions that can make that path available to many more women. At State Street Foundation, we see this as an important step in helping women entrepreneurs move from the margins to meaningful economic inclusion, on their own terms and at scale," said Joan Christel, President, State Street Foundation.

"This is a significant milestone for the aahaar bazaar challenge, and for a question we keep returning to: what does it take for the business of a home-based woman 'foodpreneur' to thrive? Across fourteen organisations and close to 1,200 women, we saw where it breaks: pricing for margin, meeting a bulk order, finding working capital, and local demand that dries up before the business can grow. Four models are now moving faster and further than the rest, building lasting markets for women rather than one-off sales. The finalists carry with them catalytic capital, the evidence of what worked, and the ambition to take it to many more women," said Kanishka Chatterjee, Managing Director, the^delta prize.

The challenge also pointed to broader shifts in how food reaches buyers. Quick commerce, ONDC and modern retail are opening new routes to urban customers, while raising the bar on packaging, compliance and consistency of supply. This is expected to shape how women-led food enterprises grow, with a greater need for working capital, quality systems and shared production infrastructure.

As the finalists move into the next phase, the focus will be on turning early learnings into models that can scale across geographies, while continuing to address barriers related to market access, margins and steady revenue for women 'foodpreneurs'.

Access more details here - [https://thedelta.org.in/prize/challenges/aahaarbazaarchallenge/]

About the^delta

the^delta enables entrepreneurs to create social impact at scale. Through our incubator, accelerator and grand challenges, we provide capital, mentorship and ecosystem support to early-stage, livelihoods-focused, impact-first entrepreneurs.

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Media Contact: Preeti Raviprakash | preeti.raviprakash@thenudge.org

Annexure: About the Four Finalists

bettrlabs

Tamil Nadu-based bettrlabs helps women 'foodpreneurs' make their products FSSAI-compliant and market-ready. Its AI chatbot and discoverability platform Sarla.ai, works in Tamil by voice and text, and connects women to lab testing for nutrition and shelf life, label checks, packaging design and FSSAI licensing. Each product listed gets a Trust Score based on how closely it meets regulations, which gives buyers confidence in what they order. In the next phase, bettrlabs will reach women through collectives and partners such as TN Women Rise.

Gram Connect

Gram Connect works with women's cooperatives and collectives in the hills of Uttarakhand and Ladakh, taking products such as apricot and wild fig jams, buransh and sea buckthorn squash, and buckwheat to urban buyers. It aggregates production, standardises quality and sells through its own brand, AMALEY, along with retail stores in Delhi, Dehradun and Hyderabad, homestays, an army-run cafe in Leh, and Amazon and Flipkart. In the first phase, all of the women's sales came from these new markets.

Raheja Solar

Raheja Solar Food Processing equips rural women with solar dryers of different sizes, so they can turn perishable produce such as tomatoes, mangoes, ginger and moringa into dried products without relying on grid power. An assured buyback for its Barefruits brand gives women a ready market while they learn to make consistent, quality products. Tie-ups with partner organisations and banks help women access credit for the dryers, and new product development is opening B2B and B2C markets for dried and processed foods.

Win Win Bites

Pune-based Win Win Bites creates physical markets where women 'foodpreneurs' sell directly to urban customers. Its Wingrow markets run across 52 locations in Pune and Thane, while weekly Sakhi markets in large housing societies and corporate stalls bring in repeat buyers. Women pay a small stall fee, so the model does not depend on free services. Its own production facility and the Win Win Bites brand supply B2B buyers, including D-Mart's 126 stores. About 90% of the women's sales in the first phase came from these new markets.

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