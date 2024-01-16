The e-Adhigam tablet project by Haryana Government awards work to a Haryana Startup, iDream Education for implementation of PAL

PRNewswire

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], January 16: While many states in India are experimenting with digital innovations to bridge previous years learning gaps in their Government school students, under a visionary initiative The School Education Department, Government of Haryana has launched project e-Adhigam giving Samsung tablets to every Government School student of classes 10th, 11th and 12th in Haryana, starting in 2022, with integrated PAL solution for remedial and supplementary learning support.

For the Personalized Adaptive Learning platform on these tablets, through a tendering and evaluation process in two phases, the Department has awarded work to three PAL solution providers, and iDream Education, a Haryana Startup is one of them, getting the opportunity to implement its solution iPrep PAL across its home state for the five subjects allocated to it.

Puneet Goyal, Director and Co-Founder of Gurugram-based iDream Education, specifically appreciated the progressive startup policy by Govt of Haryana and the state's genuine intent to ensure last-mile learning and growth access.

He stated, "It is due to the startup-friendly policies of the Haryana Govt that iDream Education, a Haryana startup, could participate in this tender and get this opportunity for a PAN state implementation for such a strategic project. At iDream Education, we are privileged to have this opportunity to serve the last-mile students in our home state. We shall stay committed to the government's vision and ensure that maximum learning benefits are achieved."

e-Adhigam (Advanced Digital Haryana Initiative of Government with Adaptive Module) became the first of its kind, planned PAL on tablets project in the country, where digital devices with prei-installed Personalized adaptive learning applications have been provided to all students for both in-school and at-home learning under teacher guidance and monitoring. The tablets are issued to every student at the beginning of the academic year, they use it for learning in classrooms and revision at home throughout the year, the tablets are then returned to the school at the end of the academic year, before being reissued to the new batch.

Every student's usage and learning outcomes data are deeply tracked through central reporting dashboards, and student level usage and learning improvements are monitored through detailed analytics.

Puneet further shared, "Most of our Govt school students have historical learning gaps from previous years with reports showing that their learning levels are 2,3 and sometimes 4 grades lower than their grade. Personalized Adaptive Learning on tablets is one of the best ways to empower government school students to cover their previous year's learning gaps in a personalized, enjoyable and non-judgemental learning environment and achieve their grade-level learning objectives."

iPrep PAL has been designed to become the one-stop, all-inclusive supplementary learning platform for students, including adaptive and dynamic access to animated video lessons, DIKSHA content, practice questions, digital books and reference material, and practicals with simulations.

The Haryana Government has taken a decisive and strategic step forward with this statewide initiative. We are hopeful that the e-Adhigam project will raise students' learning levels across Haryana and orient them for their future life growth and better careers.

