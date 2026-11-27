PNN

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], November 26: Bangalore is a land as rich in history as it is famed for its urban amenities. The land around the city is dotted with granite hills, many crowned with crumbling walls, gateways, and watchtowers. Most travellers landing at the Kempegowda International Airport and travelling via airport taxi in Bangalore into the city pass within an hour of a centuries-old hill fort without ever knowing it is there.

Let's rediscover four of these forts - Savandurga, Makalidurga, Kabbaladurga, Devarayanadurga - and also their history.

Why Forts on the Deccan Plateau Were Built on Rocks

The Deccan Plateau is one of the oldest landscapes on Earth. Surrounding Bangalore, several granite rocks rise from the ground as huge, rounded domes and rocky ridges. For those who ruled this territory, from the Hoysalas to the Vijayanagara Empire and the Wodeyars to the British Raj, these hills offered everything: a view over miles of open country, natural rock pools for storing rain, and slopes steep enough to exhaust any attacking army.

After the decline of the Vijayanagara Empire in the late sixteenth century, the region got divided into small fragments ruled by Palegars. They were the local chieftains who fortified these hills. Renowned among them were the Nadaprabhus, the lineage of Kempegowda, also the founders of Bangalore. Over the next two centuries, the same forts passed between these chieftains, the Wodeyars of Mysore, Hyder Ali, Tipu Sultan and, finally, the British.

Savandurga: Monolith That Held Off Armies

Savandurga, one of the largest monolith hills in Asia, is situated 60 km west of the city, near Magadi. The Magadi chieftains of Kempegowda's line fortified the twin peaks of this hill - Karigudda (the black hill) and Biligudda (the white hill). The fort was impenetrable until the British forces under Lord Cornwallis took it in 1791, during the Third Anglo-Mysore War.

The climb to this rock is steep. If you're planning a trek here, it is best to start before 7 AM, while the rock is still cool.

Visitors can book a cab service in Bangalore with a reliable service provider like Savaari Car Rentals and reach the base before dawn for an early trek.

Makalidurga: Fort With a Railway Line

Makalidurga resides north of the city, near Doddaballapur, on the same side as the Bangalore airport. A prominent attraction loved by photographers is the railway line running along the foot of the hill. The trekking trail climbs through boulders to the fort walls at the summit. Along with the nearby Ghati Subramanya temple, Makalidurga makes an easy half-day outing.

Kabbaladurga: Rock Famed for its Steep Steps

The Kabbaladurga hill lies around 80-90 km south of Bangalore, near Kanakapura. It is one of the least-visited places due to its incredibly tough, exhausting trek. The final ascent to this fort follows narrow steps cut into an almost vertical rock face, a climb attempted only by experienced trekkers. The base of the hill houses the famous Kabbalamma temple. An interesting local legend describes that the fort once served as a prison for the captives of the region's rulers.

If you love an unrushed and comfortable ride, booking a chauffeur-driven cab service in Bangalore to Kabbaladurga is an ideal alternative to self-driving.

Devarayanadurga: Fort Transformed into a Temple Hill

Devarayanadurga is around 70 km northwest of Bangalore, near Tumakuru. It gets its name from the Mysore ruler Chikka Devaraja Wodeyar, who captured the hill in the late seventeenth century. The Yoganarasimha and Bhoganarasimha temples are located on the hill's tiers, and the Namada Chilume spring lies close by.

Devarayanadurga is comparatively easy to climb and suitable for families and elderly travellers.

Fort Trail Plan for Travellers

If you notice, the forts are naturally located in two directions: Makalidurga and Devarayanadurga in the north, Savandurga and Kabbaladurga in the west and south. Planning a visit to two forts in the same direction makes for a far better trip. The best time to visit is between October and February, when the air is clear and the rock is dry.

Start early, carry plenty of water, wear shoes with good grip, and expect few facilities at the trailheads.

Since buses rarely reach the trailheads, cabs are the easiest mode of transport. Those flying in for a weekend can choose to book an airport taxi in Bangalore and head straight to Makalidurga or Devarayanadurga. Since both the forts lie in the northern direction, the trip begins without a detour through city traffic.

Conclusion

The rulers and kingdoms who fought over these hills are gone, but the forts remain, weathered and watchful for over four centuries. They offer a glimpse of the Bangalore that existed centuries before skyscrapers were built. Whether you plan a sunrise climb or visit these forts on a whim, they are waiting.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)