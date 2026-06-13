The Global Shift - Why India's Wealthiest Investors Are Diversifying Beyond Indian Markets

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 13: Jarvis Invest today announced the launch of Jarvis Atlas, an AI-powered global market intelligence platform designed to help investors discover opportunities across global equities, commodities, and Indian markets through a unified intelligence ecosystem.

The launch comes at a time when affluent investors are increasingly expanding their investment horizons beyond domestic markets.

Today, investors are witnessing another shift.

Artificial Intelligence is reshaping how businesses operate. Semiconductor companies have become the backbone of technological innovation. Commodities are being influenced by energy transition, and evolving geopolitical dynamics. New opportunities are emerging across industries, asset classes, and markets simultaneously.

Many of these opportunities are either unavailable on Indian exchanges or only accessible indirectly through companies listed overseas. Industries shaping the future of Artificial Intelligence, semiconductor infrastructure, advanced manufacturing, and global technology remain concentrated in international markets.

As a result, investors are beginning to think differently.

The question is no longer: "Should I invest in India or global markets?"

The more relevant question is:

"How do I identify the best opportunities wherever they emerge?"

This shift in investor thinking has led to the launch of Jarvis Atlas, an AI-powered global market intelligence platform designed to help investors discover opportunities across global equities, commodities, and Indian markets through ONE Intelligence Platform.

Investors today have access to an endless stream of news, research reports, economic data, analyst commentary, social media opinions, and market forecasts.

According to Sreebhashyam Srinivas, Chief Investment Officer at Jarvis Invest, successful investing has always depended on the ability to separate meaningful signals from market noise.

With over three decades of experience across treasury management, capital markets, institutional trading, risk management, and investment strategy, Srinivas has witnessed multiple market cycles, economic events, and shifts in investor behaviour throughout his career.

Speaking about the changing nature of investing, Srinivas said, "Investing has always been about making sense of uncertainty. What has changed today is the sheer volume of information investors are expected to process. Every day, investors are exposed to thousands of data points from economic indicators and earnings reports to geopolitical developments and market commentary. The real challenge is identifying what is relevant, understanding its impact, and making decisions based on research rather than emotion."

This philosophy has played a significant role in shaping the development of Jarvis Atlas.

Introducing Jarvis Atlas

Recognizing the growing need for integrated investment intelligence, Jarvis Invest has launched Jarvis Atlas, an AI-powered global market intelligence platform designed to help investors discover opportunities across global equities, commodities, and Indian markets.

The platform combines AI-powered analysis, market research, quantitative frameworks, and investment intelligence to help investors monitor developments across:

- Global Equities

- Commodities

- Indian Markets

- Macroeconomic Trends

- Sector and Theme-Based Opportunities

A Vision for the Future of Investing

Speaking on the launch of Atlas, Sumit Chanda, Founder & CEO of Jarvis Invest, said, "For decades, investors have been forced to think in silos. Indian equities on one platform, global markets on another, commodities somewhere else, and research scattered across multiple sources. We believe that model no longer reflects how opportunities emerge in today's world. The future of investing is not about choosing between India, the US, Germany, the UK, or commodities. It is about having the intelligence to identify opportunities across all of them at the right time."

The launch of Atlas reflects a broader shift in how investors approach portfolio construction. As long-term themes such as Artificial Intelligence, digital transformation, semiconductor infrastructure, energy transition, and cross-border capital flows continue to shape markets, investors are increasingly looking for research-driven insights that help them make informed decisions.

India remains one of the world's most attractive long-term investment destinations. However, as wealth grows and markets become more connected, investors are increasingly adopting a global perspective while continuing to participate in domestic growth opportunities.

With Atlas, Jarvis Invest aims to provide investors with a structured framework for understanding global market developments and identifying opportunities across asset classes through a single platform.

About Jarvis Invest

Jarvis Invest is a SEBI-registered stock advisory and investment platform that leverages artificial intelligence, quantitative research, and market intelligence to help investors make informed decisions and build long-term wealth. The company offers portfolio management, investment research, risk management solutions, stock recommendations, and trade ideas designed to support both long-term and short-term wealth creation across Indian and global markets.

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