NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 19: WebEngage, an advanced Customer Data & Agentic Marketing Platform, in partnership with KPMG, hosted ReWire - The Farewell of Marketing Clouds, an exclusive industry gathering in Mumbai on November 18, 2026. The event brought together Chief Information Officers (CIOs), Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) and senior business leaders from BFSI, retail and FMCG to discuss how emerging technologies, connected customer data and intelligent engagement strategies are reshaping the future of enterprise marketing and customer engagement.

Featuring industry leaders including Angle Investor Rajan Anandan (Managing Director, Peak XV Partners Ankit Utreja (Co-founder & CTO, WebEngage), Scott Brinker (MarTech Analyst & Advisor, widely regarded as the "Godfather of MarTech" and creator of the Marketing Technology Landscape), Abhijeet Bhattacharjee (CIO, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank) and Sreevathsa P (Founder & CEO, Servify), alongside Vishnu Pillai (Partner, Lead Technology Enablement in Financial Services, KPMG in India), Sachin Seth (Chairman and MD, CRIF India) and Arjun Mittal (Director, SISL InfoTech) the event brought together leaders to discuss the evolving customer engagement landscape and the shifts shaping its future.

This included how customer engagement is moving from traditional marketing automation solutions. Leaders spoke about how businesses must integrate customer data, technology, and marketing strategies to create an overall view of their customers and provide relevant and meaningful experiences.

This initiative has seen WebEngage continue their mission to drive conversations around the future of customer engagement. Businesses and technology leaders came together to understand what opportunities and challenges can be addressed with regards to enterprise. The event also focused on how businesses can move away from individual marketing touchpoints and truly make customer engagement an integrated business function. This includes focusing on customer retention, lifetime value and providing clear business outcomes.

As KPMG has a strong background in business transformation, this event provided insights across industries into how the role of Customer Data Platforms is changing, with AI and intelligent automation playing a larger role. We also learned how enterprises can overcome fragmented customer touchpoints to ensure they are providing context-driven, personal engagement.

The event brought together industry leaders to talk about upcoming trends in MarTech, digital transformation, and the future of customer experience. This session included sessions on leadership as well as industry insights to encourage discussion around preparing for the new era of engaging customers.

Avlesh Singh, Co-founder and CEO, WebEngage, said, "Customer engagement is undergoing a fundamental shift. It is no longer about reaching customers through more channels or increasing the frequency of communication; it is about understanding customers better and building meaningful, connected experiences across their journey. This requires businesses to rethink the way customer data, technology, and marketing work together. This is where our CDPx approach comes in, bringing customer data and engagement capabilities together to help businesses build a more unified understanding of their customers. With innovations such as ZeroPII, we are also exploring ways to enable meaningful personalisation while minimising the need to expose personally identifiable information. At WebEngage, we believe the next phase of customer engagement will be defined by how intelligently organisations translate customer understanding into action and measurable business outcomes."

At the event Rajan Anandan, Managing Director, Peak XV Partners & Surge addressed how India is at an inflection point, with capital, technology and entrepreneurial talent converging to create unprecedented opportunities for business creation. Over the last 15 years, the startup ecosystem has evolved significantly, with successful companies creating a new generation of founders and entrepreneurship expanding across sectors. As AI accelerates this momentum, the ability to build, innovate and execute will increasingly depend on how effectively individuals and businesses leverage technology. AI literacy, coding and the ability to work with intelligent tools are no longer optional skills but essential capabilities. The real opportunity lies in becoming an AI operator, using technology to build faster, scale smarter and deliver significantly greater impact. The time to build is now, and the time to upskill is now.

Speaking about the impact of AI on businesses, Vishnu Pillai, Partner, Lead Technology Enablement in Financial Services, KPMG spoke about how AI is not just a technology shift; it is changing the way businesses think about and approach customers. As organisations move beyond building the technology foundation, the focus must now be on identifying practical use cases that deliver visible business outcomes. This will require greater emphasis on data quality, governance and the ability to translate customer insights into relevant, personalised experiences. With AI making capabilities such as regional-language communication and customer engagement more accessible, enterprises have an opportunity to rethink how they reach and serve their customers.

Hosted at KPMG, Nesco Centre, Goregaon (East), Mumbai, the event followed a hybrid format, combining an exclusive in-person gathering of 40+ CXO's with an invite-only livestream. The livestream extended the discussions to a wider audience of senior decision-makers, with 500+ participating virtually.

WebEngage and KPMG hosted ReWire to bring together business leaders, tech experts, and professionals to talk about the evolving world of Enterprise MarTech and how connected customer data, AI, and smart engagement can be used to create lasting customer relationships. This also helped to continue the conversation in the industry about aligning your tech and business strategy to improve engagement and growth.

About WebEngage

WebEngage is an advanced Customer Data & Agentic Marketing Platform that helps consumer brands engage and retain their customers to drive higher lifetime value and marketing ROI. Its product stack includes a robust customer data and analytics platform that unifies data across silos, a best-in-class engagement layer with a multi-channel journey builder, and a personalisation engine that helps boost conversion across web and mobile channels.

WebEngage also offers BLACK, its AI-led marketing intelligence solution, which helps brands move from campaign execution to outcome-driven customer engagement through vertical-specific intelligence, AI-led decision-making and measurable business outcomes.

Today, WebEngage powers customer engagement for 900+ global brands, reaching 630M+ monthly active users and facilitating 60B+ messages every month across India, the Middle East & Africa, Latin America and Southeast Asian markets. Its enterprise clientele includes Visa, Sony, Unilever, Airtel, Equifax, PFI Mega Life, Panasonic, Sobha Realty, Tata, Cipla, Walmart, Gulf News, ABSA, Kaspersky, Bestseller and Digicel. Its digital-native customers include Acko, Spinny, Myntra, Groww, Goibibo, Great Learning, Policybazaar, myAlfred, wego, Platinumlist, Alprestamo, mnt-halan, Valu, ClearGrid, Qlub and Baseeta. Its global consumer brand portfolio includes L'Occitane, Under Armour, Superdry, FILA, Banana Republic, Athleta, Cole Haan, ASICS, DKNY, Sam Edelman, Allbirds, Jack & Jones, Vero Moda, ONLY, Fnac and Matalan.

For more information, visit WebEngage and WebEngage BLACK.

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