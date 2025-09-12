The Hartford Announces Launch Of Technology Center In Hyderabad To Drive Innovation And AI Transformation

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 12: The Hartford, a leading U.S.-based insurance company, announces the launch of its new technology center in Hyderabad, India. This strategic expansion marks a significant milestone in the company's technology transformation journey and reinforces its commitment to innovation, agility and global talent development.

The Hartford's technology center will serve as a hub for engineering excellence, focusing on Artificial Intelligence (AI), digital transformation, and advanced technology development. The center will operate in a start-up-like environment, enabling rapid prototyping and experimentation across time zones. It will complement The Hartford's existing U.S. technology centers in Hartford, Connecticut; Chicago, Illinois; and Charlotte, North Carolina, and support the company's broader innovation agenda.

"This is an exciting time at The Hartford as we accelerate our use of AI as the foundation of innovation in our products and processes," said The Hartford's Chief Information Officer Shekar Pannala.

The Hartford's Chief Data, AI and Operations Officer Jeff Hawkins added, "More than simply adopting new technologies, we are advancing our digital, data analytics and AI capabilities to create customized, fast, reliable and more meaningful customer experiences."

The Hartford has engaged Capgemini, a leading global business and technology transformation partner, to assist with a seamless setup and operational excellence from day one. India produces over 1.5 million engineering graduates annually, and Hyderabad has emerged as a premier destination for technology centers due to its infrastructure maturity, strategic location and thriving innovation ecosystem. The Hartford's presence in India will offer exciting career opportunities for professionals with expertise in AI, data science, cloud architecture and digital engineering.

Founded in 1810, The Hartford is a Fortune 200 company with more than 19,000 employees internationally and headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company serves millions of businesses of all sizes and tens of millions of individuals and their families, helping them to thrive with confidence by anticipating challenges and reducing risks.

Backed by two centuries of underwriting, actuarial and risk management expertise -- and a decade of sustained investment in digital modernization -- The Hartford is deploying AI and advanced analytics to enhance decision making and unlock new value. The Hartford is actively recruiting top-tier technology talent in India. Professionals interested in shaping the future of insurance through innovation are encouraged to explore opportunities at the new technology center.

The Hartford is a leader in property and casualty insurance, employee benefits and mutual funds. With more than 200 years of expertise, The Hartford is widely recognized for its service excellence, sustainability practices, trust and integrity. More information on the company and its financial performance is available at https://www.thehartford.com.

The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc., (NYSE: HIG) operates through its subsidiaries under the brand name, The Hartford, and is headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. For additional details, please read The Hartford's legal notice.

