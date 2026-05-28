The Hindu Group and Galgotias University Bring Newsroom Learning to Greater Noida Campus through New Journalism Excellence Centre

NewsVoir

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 28: Galgotias University has entered into a strategic collaboration with THG Publishing Pvt Ltd, publisher of The Hindu, to establish The Hindu Center for Excellence in Journalism at the University campus in Greater Noida. The initiative seeks to create stronger industry integration for journalism and visual communication students through newsroom exposure, editorial mentorship, field engagement, and practical learning opportunities.

The collaboration is designed to connect academic learning with the realities of contemporary journalism through direct engagement with one of India's most respected media institutions. Under the partnership, students will gain access to internship opportunities with The Hindu's editorial teams, collaborative publishing opportunities for visual communication projects, curated workshops, field visits, and structured interventions by media professionals. The programme will also provide students with access to The Hindu newspaper, digital platforms, archives, webinars, and special publications to deepen engagement with current affairs, public discourse, and journalistic practice.

The School of Media and Communication Studies at Galgotias University has built a strong focus on practical and industry-oriented media education and has been recognised among the leading private media institutions by India Today for promoting practical and field-based learning. The School combines classroom learning with studio exposure, production-based training, industrial visits, internships, newsroom interaction, masterclasses, and hands-on project work designed to strengthen storytelling, editorial thinking, production capability, and communication skills across evolving media formats.

Its programmes span journalism, digital media, strategic communication, advertising, corporate communication, television and fiction production, transmedia storytelling, communication research, anchoring, media graphics, and visual communication. Students are trained across multidimensional aspects of the media and entertainment industry while being exposed to both theoretical and practical learning environments from the early stages of the programme.

The School also collaborates with the India Today Media Institute (ITMI) for integrated undergraduate, postgraduate, and certification programmes that combine academic learning with professional industry exposure. These programmes include studio-led training, broadcast presentation, visual communication, digital storytelling, and interaction with working media professionals, allowing students to graduate with both academic qualifications and industry-oriented professional certifications.

Speaking on the collaboration, Dr Dhruv Galgotia, Chief Executive Officer, Galgotias University, said, "Journalism today demands credibility, editorial judgement, critical thinking, and the ability to engage responsibly with society across rapidly evolving information platforms. The School of Media and Communication Studies at Galgotias University has been making a concerted effort to build a practice-oriented learning ecosystem through studio exposure, industry interaction, field-based learning, and hands-on media training. This collaboration with The Hindu Group will further strengthen that ecosystem by giving students closer exposure to professional newsroom environments, editorial processes, and contemporary journalism practice."

The initiative will also include quarterly physical and virtual interventions, a certified journalism signature course, and immersive field visits that will allow students to observe newsroom processes, editorial workflows, and media operations more closely. Selected student projects developed under the collaboration may also be showcased through The Hindu's digital platforms, helping students build professional portfolios and real-world publishing experience.

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