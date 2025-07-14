The HLTY.Beings Collective Raises ₹1 Crore Pre-Seed to Build India's Leading Childhood Wellness Platform

VMPL

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], July 14: The HLTY.Beings Collective, a Bangalore-based health innovation startup tackling childhood obesity, today announced it has raised ₹1 crore as part of its ongoing pre-seed round to create its family-centred phygital wellness platform across India, with further commitments expected to finalise in the coming months.

Backed by angel investors with deep expertise in healthcare, pharma, AI, and behavioural science, The HLTY.Beings Collective is developing a family-centered phygital platform blending behavioural insights, culturally resonant storytelling, and practical health education to make healthy habits easier for children -- and more achievable for parents.

Incubated at Atal Incubation Centre - Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini (AIC-RMP), the company plans to scale its data-driven personalisation tools and explore regulated digital therapeutic (DTx) interventions in future phases.

"Behind every healthy child is a heroic parent," says Suraj Prasad, a pharmacist, IIM Kozhikode alumnus, and Founder & CEO. "But even the best intentions are up against processed food, screen addiction, and silent stress. I know -- because I once weighed 130 kilos myself. That experience, combined with two decades in global healthcare leadership, drives our mission to empower parents and children with joyful, culturally relevant, science-backed tools."

Nearly 20% of children and adolescents globally -- around 39 crore -- are overweight or obese, according to WHO. In India alone, about 1.25 crore children face these challenges, with rates tripling in urban areas over the past decade.

This fuels the earlier onset of Type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, sleep and mental health issues, and social stigma. Yet most health innovation still focuses on adult or hospital-based models. The HLTY.Beings Collective aims to shift prevention and wellness to homes, schools, and communities.

The HLTY.Beings Collective is designing a programme supporting nutrition and health education, active play, and digital wellness, working closely with experts. Its first book, "NutriRoo ROFL (Reveal Our Food Label): The Food Label Book," published to help children learn about sugar, labels, and healthier choices, will now pilot family and school engagement programmes to build early nutrition and health literacy.

The roadmap spans story-driven books, games, toys, digital habit kits, and an evidence-based online academy with certifications -- all designed to target the prevention and reversal of childhood obesity. Supported by a data-driven personalisation engine, these offerings will anchor a scalable, phygital ecosystem for lifelong healthy habit formation. In future phases, The HLTY.Beings Collective also plans to build regulated digital therapeutics (DTx) modules to reinforce sustainable behaviour change with clinical-grade evidence.

The company has also initiated early conversations with schools and paediatricians to co-design pilot curricula and outcomes frameworks.

Moving forward, the funding will be used to:

- Create its product and learning ecosystem

- Build out its school-based and community wellness initiatives

- Deepen partnerships with schools, paediatricians, employers, and public health agencies

- Target international expansion in the US, UK, and UAE by early 2026.

"We're not selling quick fixes," Suraj added. "This is about building a defensible, evidence-based platform for healthy childhoods that lasts."

The company invites schools, organisations, strategic partners, and mission-aligned co-investors to be part of the Collective -- and welcomes supporters to join this effort to transform children's health, aiming to reach over 100,000 parents by 2026.

About The HLTY.Beings Collective

The HLTY.Beings Collective (VOS Health and Life Solutions Pvt. Ltd.) is a Bangalore-based health innovation startup empowering parents to prevent and reverse childhood obesity through joyful, culturally relevant, tech-enabled solutions.

