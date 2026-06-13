The Industry Said UP Farmers Would Never Pay for Quality Feed. One Entrepreneur Built a Rs.425 Crore Business Challenging That Assumption

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 13: In India's business landscape, some entrepreneurs identify market gaps, while others identify deeper human gaps: Challenges so normalised that industries stop questioning them. Ritu Agarwal, managing director of Gyandhara Industries Pvt Ltd, belongs to the latter.

Long before formally leading Gyandhara, Agarwal had developed a strong understanding of the dairy ecosystem through years of involvement in operational, strategic and business discussions. This exposure gave her more than knowledge -- it gave her clarity. She recognised that the real challenge was not just feed availability, but the lack of scientifically backed nutrition combined with farmer awareness.

That insight today defines the very core of Gyandhara's DNA.

From the outset, Gyandhara was never positioned as just a cattle feed company. Under her leadership, it evolved into a science-led rural growth platform -- focused on balanced nutrition, stringent quality standards, farmer education and sustainable dairy productivity.

Vision beyond commercial outcomes

Her hands-on involvement in building manufacturing capabilities between 2017 and 2018, reflects a rare level of operational depth.

Today, Gyandhara's scale is significant. With a turnover exceeding ₹425 crore and a production capacity expanding towards ~1,500 MT per day, the company has emerged as a leading cattle nutrition player in North India. However, numbers alone do not define its growth, trust does.

What further distinguishes her leadership, is its expanded vision beyond commercial outcomes. Recognizing the critically yet often under-acknowledged role of women in rural dairy systems, she introduced Gyandhara Sakhi Swasthya Shivir -- an initiative focused on women's health and awareness.

Shaping ecosystems

This reflects a deeper understanding: Sustainable rural progress cannot be achieved by focusing only on livestock productivity while overlooking the well-being of the women who sustain these ecosystems daily.

This dual focus -- economic impact and human development -- defines the architecture of her leadership.

Through Gyandhara, Agarwal is not merely producing cattle feed -- she is contributing to a more informed farmer base, healthier livestock systems, empowered rural communities and a more sustainable dairy economy.

Her journey reinforces a powerful idea: When purpose is aligned with scientific rigour and long-term commitment, business moves beyond growth and begins to shape ecosystems.

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