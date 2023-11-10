The Institution of Engineering and Technology Announces Winners of the 3rd Edition of the IET India Awards

NewsVoir

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], November 10: The Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) successfully concludes the third edition of the IET India Awards and announces winners across seven categories. The awards aim to reward and recognise engineering excellence across the Indian engineering landscape. They were conferred across the following categories - Lifetime Achievement Award, Young Woman Engineer Award, Youth Engineering Icon, Mobility Award, Engineering the Future of Work Award, Volunteering Award and IET India Future Tech Award.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"The IET India Awards are not just a platform to recognise exceptional engineering efforts, but to encourage and inspire a new generation to champion technology adoption for social impact. This year, we received exceptional entries from individuals and organisations across domains, each showcasing remarkable innovation and creativity in the adoption of emerging technologies. But the winners definitely stood out. We eagerly anticipate their future contributions to the continually evolving engineering landscape," said Shekhar Sanyal, country director, IET India.

A key highlight of the event was the felicitation of Kris Gopalakrishnan, Co-Founder of Infosys with the IET India Lifetime Achievement Award. The technology veteran was awarded for his immense contributions to the technology ecosystem as Vice Chairman of Infosys from 2011 to 2014, and as its Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director from 2007 to 2011.He is also the co-founder of Axilor Ventures, a venture capital platform for young entrepreneurs. Gopalakrishnan has also made significant contributions to engineering education, having served on the Board of Governors of Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, and Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore, among other institutes. He has also been awarded the Padma Bhushan, the country's third highest civilian honor.

The list of winners for each category is as follows: Zoho Corporation for the IET India Future of Work Award, ElectricPe for the IET India Mobility Award, Kris Gopalakrishnan for the IET India Lifetime Achievement Award, TriNano Technologies for the IET India Future Tech Award, Swati Maini for the IET India Young Woman Engineer Award Amey Porobo Dharwadker for the IET Youth Engineering Icon of the Year Award and Kalyan Sagar Kadali for the volunteering award. The winners were felicitated at the IET India Awards Night, which was followed by the IET President's address, delivered by the first Indian president of IET Global, Dr. Gopichand Katragadda,

"To unlock India's technological potential, we must cultivate an environment that fosters innovation, channel resources into research and development, and provide robust support for startups and entrepreneurs. The synergy between academia and industry is paramount. I urge seasoned engineers to become chartered engineers with the IET, showcasing their enduring dedication to engineering brilliance. With millions of engineers graduating annually in India, the IET is committed to enhancing their employability and impact," said Dr. Gopichand Katragadda, President, IET Global.

The first edition of the IET India Awards was conducted in 2021 to celebrate 150 years of the Institution of Engineering and Technology. Further details on the 2024 edition of the awards can be accessed on the IET India website and social media handles.

The IET is one of the world's largest engineering institutions with over 168,000 members in 150 countries. It is also the most multidisciplinary - to reflect the increasingly diverse nature of engineering in the 21st century. The IET is working to engineer a better world by inspiring, informing and influencing its members, engineers and technicians and all those who are touched by or touch the work of engineers.

The India chapter of IET started operations in India in 2006, from Bangalore. Today, the organisation has over 13,000 members and the largest membership base for the IET outside of the U.K. Given the increasing global importance of India as an engineering hub, its aim is to make an impact that has relevance both locally and internationally. Its strategy is to bring a telling difference to the overall competency and skill levels within the Indian engineering community and play an influencing role with Industry in relation to technology innovation and solving problems of public importance. The organisation plans to do this through working in partnership with Industry, academia and the Government, focusing on the application of practical skills within both learning and career life cycles, and driving innovation and thought leadership through high impact sectors.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)