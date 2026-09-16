The Leadership Federation Concludes 9th GCC Leadership Conclave in Bengaluru, Bringing Together Leaders Shaping GCCs

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 16: The Leadership Federation successfully concluded the 9th Edition of the GCC Leadership Conclave on 9th and 10th September 2026 at The Leela Bhartiya City, Bengaluru, bringing together senior GCC leaders, CXOs, enterprise decision-makers, technology leaders, transformation experts, innovators, and ecosystem partners for two days of strategic conversations and high-value networking.

The Bengaluru edition continued the momentum of The Leadership Federation's GCC Leadership Conclave series, creating a platform for leaders to examine how Global Capability Centers are evolving from traditional delivery and support functions into strategic engines of innovation, artificial intelligence, engineering, digital transformation, enterprise technology, and global business value creation.

With Bengaluru at the center of India's technology and GCC ecosystem, the conclave brought together leaders who are actively building, scaling, and transforming global capability operations. Discussions focused on the changing expectations from GCCs, the impact of AI and intelligent automation, future-ready talent, digital engineering, cybersecurity, enterprise transformation, workplace innovation, and the growing role of GCCs in global enterprise strategy.

Shaping the Next Generation of GCC Leadership

The two-day conclave featured keynote sessions, leadership panels, fireside conversations, CXO interactions, strategic networking, and partner engagements.

A key theme emerging from the discussions was the rapid transition towards AI-led and intelligence-driven GCCs. Leaders explored how organizations can move beyond technology adoption to create measurable business value through AI, data, automation, engineering, digital platforms, and intelligent operations.

The conversations also emphasized the importance of leadership, talent, culture, innovation, and collaboration in building GCCs capable of delivering sustained global impact.

The conclave reinforced Bengaluru's position as a critical hub for India's GCC ecosystem and highlighted the increasing importance of Indian GCCs in driving innovation and enterprise transformation worldwide.

Recognizing Excellence: GCC Leadership & Innovation Awards 2026

A major highlight of the 9th GCC Leadership Conclave was the GCC Leadership & Innovation Awards 2026, recognizing exceptional leaders and organizations whose work is contributing to the evolution of India's GCC ecosystem.

The awards celebrated excellence across GCC leadership, enterprise strategy, artificial intelligence, responsible intelligence, engineering, digital transformation, automation, cybersecurity, healthcare technology, intelligent operations, talent and workforce transformation, organizational culture, enterprise value creation, analytics, payments, logistics, and technology innovation.

Award Winners - 9th GCC Leadership Conclave 2026

- Global Capability Excellence Award - CBIZ

- Enterprise Leadership Excellence Award - Swayta Murarka

- Technology-to-Value Leadership Award - Rupavahini Selvaraj

- The Responsible Intelligence Leadership Award - Sridevi Vadapalli

- Engineering Innovation Leadership Award - Srikanth Nagaraj

- GCC Value Architect Award - Kaustubh Deshpande

- GCC Growth Architect Award - Pancham Taneja

- Digital Transformation & Automation Leadership Award - Ashok Lingarajappa

- GCC Transformation & Scale Leadership Award - Rajeev Kapoor

- Healthcare GCC Transformation Leader Award - Pawan Sachdev

- The AI Engineering Catalyst Award - Biju Kalleppilli

- GCC Innovation & Digital Leadership Award - Vishal Srirama

- GCC Strategic Value Architect Award - Vybhava Srinivasan

- Global Risk Capability Leadership Award - Sumeer Chopra

- GCC Technology Architect Award - Atul Agrawal

- Autonomous GCC Architect Award - Sivakumar Selva Ganapathy

- GCC Strategy Architect Award - Milesh Jamburao

- Healthcare Technology Transformation Leader Award - Pankaj Kakkar

- GCC Reinvention Architect Award - Vishal Srivasatava

- GCC Culture Architect Award - George Inasu

- Enterprise Intelligence Architect Award - Ganesh Mahadevan

- Innovation-to-Impact Architect Award - Jimmi James

- Intelligent Payments Experience Award - Venkat Sriramagiri

- GCC Evolution Architect Award - Praveena Bhimavarapu

- GCC Build-to-Scale Leadership Award - Sreedevi Hegde

- The Intelligent Logistics Transformation Award - A.P. Moller - Maersk / Maersk Global Service Centre

- GCC Partnership Catalyst Award - Shantanu Choudhary

- The Intelligence Capital Architect Award - Saraswathi Ramachandra

- The GCC Culture & Capability Architect Award - Mahesh Srinivasan

- Enterprise AI Innovation Leader Award - Tavant Technologies

- Women Leader in GCC Excellence - Ruchi Roy

- Outstanding Digital Innovation Company of the Year - Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance

- GCC Staffing & Talent Partner of the Year - Spectrum Talent Management

- Purpose-Driven GCC Leadership Award - Vineet Dwivedi

- Engineering Scale Leadership Award - Manjunatha Govindappa

- Intelligent Operations Architect Award - Utkalika Mohanty

- The Cyber Resilience Architect Award - Rohith Aradhya

- The AI Economics Architect Award - Niladri Ray

- Responsible AI Intelligence Leadership Award - Prashanth Kumar

- The Intelligent IT Architect Award - Kaushik Pal

- The People-to-Value Architect Award - Vasuki Rangnath

- Future Workforce Architect Award - Vinu Varghese

- Digital Engineering Transformation Award - Aneel Savalagi

- Healthcare Technology Transformation Leadership Award - Sajinder Hanjura

- Enterprise AI Adoption Architect Award - Divya Akhilesh

- Strategic Talent Acquisition Leadership Award - Dileep Chinappa

- Strategic Transformation Catalyst Award - Sneha Undale

- GCC Technology Transformation Leadership Award - Aditya Kshtrepal

- The Future Workforce Architect Award - Diwakar A

- GCC Enterprise Value Creation Leadership Award - Varun Verma

- GCC Strategic Engineering Leadership Award - Srinivas Chamarthy

- AI-Driven Healthcare Transformation Leader Award - Surendar Chandrasekaran

- Global People Leadership Award - Vinod Bhawnani

- Excellence in AI-Driven GCC Decision Making - Aokah Inc

- GCC AI & Analytics Transformation Leadership Award - Rahul A V

- Business Leader of the Year - Uttam Jaiswal

- Agile & AI Transformation Excellence Leader - Nagakumar Kondisetti

- AI Enablement Strategy and Transformation Leader - Ritesh Menghi

- Agentic AI Innovation Company of the Year - ideyaLabs

- AI-Led Digital Transformation Services Company of the Year - Zensar

- AI-Powered Talent Transformation Company of the Year - Phenom, Inc.

The breadth of the awards reflects the rapidly changing GCC landscape and recognizes leaders and organizations creating impact across technology, people, innovation, operations, and enterprise transformation.

Partners Driving the GCC Ecosystem Forward

The 9th GCC Leadership Conclave was supported by a distinguished group of organizations representing technology, consulting, real estate, talent, academia, media, and the broader GCC ecosystem.

- Gold Partner: Orane Consulting & Axentia.AI

- CXO Round Table Partner: Brilyant - Apple Premium Partner

- Digital Transformation Partner: Tavant Technologies

- GCC Real Estate Partner: Regalia Business Parks by Hiranandani

- Silver Partners: Simple.AI, CBIZ India, Hosted.AI & Accion Labs

- GCC Strategic Knowledge Partner: Alliance University

- GCC Staffing & Talent Partner: Spectrum Talent Management

- Media Partner: The Sunny Shah Show

- Branding Partners: Avantra, Famli, Incture Technologies, STL Digital, 3R Infotech, Ideya Labs, Jabra Connect, Lex Visas, Infogini Consulting, SkyDo, Cateworld, Ingenious, Fieldmark Advisory & Neosoft.

The Leadership Federation extends its sincere appreciation to all partners, speakers, delegates, and members of the GCC community for contributing to the success of the Bengaluru edition and supporting the continued growth of the GCC leadership ecosystem.

Quote from Sunny Shah, Founder & CEO, The Leadership Federation

"The GCC ecosystem is entering a new chapter. We are seeing a fundamental shift from capability centers that primarily delivered services to strategic organizations that own technology, innovation, products, intelligence, and increasingly significant parts of the global enterprise agenda. The 9th GCC Leadership Conclave in Bengaluru brought together leaders who are actively driving this transformation. What stood out was not only the depth of expertise in the room, but the willingness of leaders to share, collaborate, challenge conventional thinking, and build what comes next. At The Leadership Federation, our objective is to create a trusted environment where these conversations continue beyond the event and translate into meaningful relationships, partnerships, and business outcomes."

Looking Ahead: 10th GCC Leadership Conclave - Hyderabad

Following the successful conclusion of the Bengaluru edition, The Leadership Federation is preparing for the 10th GCC Leadership Conclave in Hyderabad, marking another significant milestone in its growing GCC leadership platform.

The 10th edition will continue to bring together senior GCC leaders, CXOs, enterprise decision-makers, technology executives, transformation leaders, innovators, and ecosystem partners to explore the next phase of Global Capability Center growth.

The Hyderabad edition will build on the conversations from previous conclaves, with a continued focus on AI, enterprise transformation, digital engineering, intelligent operations, innovation, future-ready talent, cybersecurity, and strategic value creation.

Event Details

Upcoming 10thGCC Leadership Conclave Website: https://gcc.theleadershipfederation.com/hyd

For partnerships, speaking opportunities and delegate inquiries: +91 77780-40505

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