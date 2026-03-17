The Leela Palaces, hotels and resorts acquires ultra-luxury resort in Coorg, Karnataka

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 17: The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts, India's only pure play luxury hospitality brand, today announced a marquee acquisition of an ultra-luxury resort in Coorg, marking the brand's entry into immersive, nature-led and wellness anchored hospitality. The 71 all-villa property, set within 76 acres of lush landscape near Madikeri and surrounded by coffee and spice plantations, will be unveiled as The Leela Coorg Forest Sanctuary later this year.

The acquisition, which coincides with The Leela's 40th anniversary, introduces the brand's first Sanctuary and extends its portfolio into one of South India's most compelling leisure destinations. Situated in the Western Ghats with proximity to both Bengaluru and Mangaluru, Coorg is distinguished by its rolling coffee estates, mist-laden hills, scenic waterfalls, storied Kodava heritage and consistently high air quality - attributes that underpin enduring premium demand from the discerning global traveller.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Anuraag Bhatnagar, Chief Executive Officer, The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts, said: "As we celebrate 40 Years of The Leela, this acquisition represents both a milestone and an evolution of the brand into nature-immersive, wellness-focused hospitality. We invest in destinations with cultural and ecological value, and Coorg strengthens our presence in South India while advancing our strategy of building a balanced portfolio across India's most iconic landscapes. The Leela Coorg Forest Sanctuary offers a rare synthesis of wilderness, wellness and warmth of true Indian luxury for travellers who seek space, stillness and a genuine connection to nature."

The IGBC Platinum-certified resort has been designed in harmony with its natural setting, with architecture that blends contemporary form with local craftsmanship and the textures of its surroundings. The property benefits from significant land reserves that support thoughtful densification, with a first phase adding 19 keys to bring total inventory to 90 villas.

The Leela Coorg Forest Sanctuary features four dining venues spanning global and regional cuisines, including bean-to-cup coffee experiences rooted in the region's plantation heritage. A 27,000 sq. ft. wellness centre forms the foundation of a broader approach to restoration and longevity - drawing on Ayurvedic tradition, modern recovery science and Aujasya by The Leela, the brand's signature wellness programme. A 7-acre lake forms the tranquil heart of the sanctuary, while a private helipad ensures seamless access for travellers. The property is further distinguished by its expansive four-bedroom presidential villa with a private pool and integrated wellness facilities, positioning it among South India's most immersive forest sanctuaries.

The property's nature-led experiences, holistic wellness journeys and destination-inspired culinary programming align closely with The Leela's philosophy of celebrating the spirit of place. Together, these elements position the resort as a rare, slow-luxury sanctuary and one of India's most distinctive leisure destinations.

For four decades, The Leela has shaped the global expression of true Indian luxury. This acquisition reflects The Leela's strategic expansion toward high-value leisure destinations defined by natural capital and cultural depth. Over the coming months, the property will integrate signature Leela brand standards, service rituals and distribution strength before formally commencing its next chapter as The Leela Coorg Forest Sanctuary.

With the addition of Coorg, The Leela portfolio now comprises 15 properties with over 4,160 keys across 13 cities globally, including 7 owned, 7 managed and 1 franchised hotel. With 9 hotels in the pipeline, the brand remains on track to expand to 24 properties over the next three years in high growth markets including Agra, Ayodhya, Bandhavgarh, Mumbai, Ranthambore, Sikkim, Srinagar and Jaisalmer.

About The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts

The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts is India's largest institutionally owned and managed pure-play luxury hospitality brand. Backed by the Brookfield Group, The Leela operates 14 award-winning properties across India's premier leisure and business destinations. Recognized globally for architectural excellence and bespoke services, The Leela has been ranked the #1 hospitality brand globally by Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards in 2020 and 2021, and among the top three in 2023 and 2024. The brand remains committed to delivering timeless Indian hospitality through world-class luxury experiences. For more information, please visit our website www.theleela.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

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