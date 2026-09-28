The Making of Scarface: How Clear Supps' Debut Pre-Workout Sold Out 10,000 Units in a Week

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 28: India's sports nutrition shelves are not short on pre-workout supplements. Walk into any gym-adjacent store or scroll any fitness marketplace and the options multiply by the dozen - bold packaging, aggressive names, and labels crowded with ingredient lists that promise everything from explosive energy to laser focus. What most of them share, less visibly, is a formulation trick as old as the supplement industry itself: the proprietary blend, a legal loophole that lets a brand list its ingredients without disclosing how much of each one is actually inside the tub. It is a detail most consumers never notice - until, increasingly, they start to.

That growing scrutiny is precisely the gap Clear Supps, the sports nutrition brand operated by Bengaluru-based Iron Asylum, set out to close with its debut product, a pre-workout named Scarface. The brand's opening bet was not modest. It launched with 10,000 units on day one - a significant inventory commitment for a first product from a new brand in a famously crowded category. Within a week, every unit was gone.

"We didn't want Scarface to be just another pre-workout on a crowded shelf," says Vishnu Menon, Co-Founder & CEO, Clear Supps. "We built it to address the specific gaps we kept seeing in the category - underdosed stimulant matrices, hidden ingredient amounts, formulas that looked aggressive on the label but didn't actually deliver in the gym. Scarface was our answer to that, and committing to 10,000 units on a first run was our way of saying we believed in it enough to back it at scale from day one."

A different kind of debut

What made the bet unusual wasn't just its size - it was the way Clear Supps chose to frame the entire launch. Rather than release a full catalogue of products at once, the brand structured its debut as the first of six planned weekly drops, a format borrowed more from sneaker culture and streetwear releases than from the supplement aisle. Scarface arrived as a standalone event: six flavours, twenty-five servings per tub, and a formulation the brand describes on its packaging with a direct, almost confrontational tagline: "A pre-workout that doesn't lie."

The claim is not just marketing language. Scarface's label discloses an 8-gram citrulline complex and a 1,700-milligram energy matrix spread across six active ingredient matrices, with zero proprietary blends anywhere on the panel. In an industry where "proprietary blend" has quietly become shorthand for "trust us," Clear Supps built its flagship product around the opposite instinct: show the exact number, every time.

That transparency extends into territory that matters even more to a specific, demanding slice of the market - competitive and tested athletes. Scarface carries batch-level testing behind its "Banned Substance Free" claim, a detail aimed at consumers for whom a contaminated or mislabeled product isn't just disappointing; it's disqualifying. For a first-time product from a new brand to lead with that level of disclosure, rather than easing into it after building a reputation, was itself a statement of intent.

Solving a trust problem, not just a formulation one

The confidence behind that bet did not come out of nowhere. Iron Asylum built its original business as an official importer of established international supplement brands, giving the company an unusually close view of both what global formulations get right and where they consistently fall short for Indian consumers - on pricing, on climate stability, on dosing calibrated to different training patterns and dietary baselines.

"Importing gave us a front-row seat to what global formulations get right and where they fall short for what Indian consumers actually need," Menon says. "Clear Supps is what happens when you take that seat and finally build the product yourself instead of waiting for someone else to."

That shift - from distributing other brands' products to formulating and owning one outright - carries real risk. An importer can point to another company's manufacturing standards and track record. A brand launching its own formulation has nowhere to hide if the product underdelivers. Scarface's sell-out suggests the bet paid off, but it also reflects something broader happening in the Indian sports nutrition market: consumers are getting harder to sell to on packaging alone.

A market that has learned to read labels

India's supplement category has matured considerably in a short span. What was once a niche corner of the fitness world catering almost exclusively to bodybuilders has widened into a mainstream category serving working professionals, recreational gym-goers, and a growing number of women entering strength training. Alongside that growth has come a more literate customer - one increasingly likely to check a batch code, compare a disclosed dose against a competitor's claim, or ask why an ingredient panel doesn't add up.

Counterfeiting and unverified products remain a persistent problem in the category, which has pushed authenticity and traceability further up the list of what consumers actually weigh before buying. Against that backdrop, a debut product built around full label disclosure and batch testing was not simply a differentiated pitch - it arrived at a moment when the market was primed to reward exactly that kind of claim, provided it held up to scrutiny.

Marketing played its own role in the launch, built around a campaign the brand calls "Represent the Real," fronted by what Clear Supps refers to internally as its Clear Crew - a deliberate choice to feature athletes who actually use the product rather than stock fitness-model imagery common across the category. Countdown timers and a waitlist mechanic ahead of the launch added to a release that felt, by design, more like a limited drop than a routine restock.

What comes next

Scarface's sell-out has already shaped what follows. Clear Supps has continued its weekly-drop structure with a creatine monohydrate release - paired with a digestive enzyme blend rather than left as an unadorned commodity ingredient - with a women's pre-workout and a marine collagen product reportedly next in the pipeline.

For Menon, the significance of the first week's numbers goes beyond a single successful launch. "Selling out that first run in a week told us something important," he says. "There was real, pent-up demand in the Indian market for a pre-workout that actually addressed the gaps people had been living with. That gave us the confidence to keep building out the Clear Supps range the same way - one honestly formulated product at a time."

Whether that formula scales across five more product drops remains to be tested. But in an industry where the proprietary blend has long been the norm rather than the exception, Scarface's opening week suggests that Indian consumers, at least, are ready to reward the brand willing to show its work.

For more details :- https://www.clearsupps.in/?srsltid=AU7gw4VmwjPQT-55mpT54smA6oGU0AP2i9i-NGOV_GwjCvfPGiOnEyWP

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