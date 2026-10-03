The Millennium Group of Schools Announces Winners of Millennium AI Creators Championship 2026, Celebrating Young India's Responsible AI Creators

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], October 3: The Millennium Group of Schools has announced the winners of the Millennium AI Creators Championship 2026, a national initiative that brought together school students from across India to explore the creative possibilities of Artificial Intelligence while developing responsible, ethical and future-ready approaches to technology.

Held around the theme 'Sustainable Cities. Intelligent Futures.', the championship encouraged students to imagine how AI and human creativity can come together to address real-world challenges and contribute to cleaner, greener, kinder and more inclusive cities. The initiative was open to students from Grades 5 to 12 across India and was organised with Times Now, the leading English news channel from The Times Network, as the Official Broadcast Partner.

The championship featured three age-specific creative challenges:

* Grades 5-7: Storytelling Challenge

- Winner:

- Vishuddhi Jain

- Angad Mehta

- Aarav Mahajan

* Grades 8-9: Song Creation Challenge

- Winner:

- Ibrahim Siddiqui

- Hadiya Noor

- Rehan

* Grades 10-12: Short Film Challenge

- Winner:

- Karanjot Singh

- Krishna Chaudhary

- Abhiraj Sanjay Mokashi

The championship brought together students from across India, with entries evaluated on originality, creativity, storytelling, relevance to the theme, responsible use of AI and overall impact.

Commenting on the conclusion of the championship, Neha Vaz, Head of Events & Strategic Alliances, The Millennium Group of Schools, said, "The response to the Millennium AI Creators Championship has demonstrated the curiosity and creative potential that young learners bring to conversations around Artificial Intelligence. What stood out was the way students used AI not simply to create, but to explore ideas, tell stories and engage with real-world challenges. Through this championship, we wanted to reinforce that responsible AI use begins with human imagination, critical thinking and intent. The winning entries reflect that spirit and serve as an encouraging reminder of what is possible when technology becomes a tool for young minds to express and build their ideas."

As part of the championship, registered participants also received access to expert-led sessions covering prompt engineering, AI ethics and digital citizenship, helping students understand the responsible use of AI while strengthening critical thinking, creativity and innovation.

The Top 15 National Winners will receive an exclusive, fully sponsored AI Fellowship powered by TechnoKids in association with Knowledge Hub, providing advanced learning and coding opportunities to further develop their AI capabilities and future-ready skills. Winners will also receive robotics kits from E-BOT Plus, a solution designed around Computer Science, Coding, AI and Robotics, with a focus on practical and intuitive learning.

Speaking on the educational significance of the championship, Dr. Priyanka Jain, Head of Academics, The Millennium Group of Schools, said, "The Millennium AI Creators Championship has given students an opportunity to engage with Artificial Intelligence through creativity, inquiry and real-world problem-solving. The quality and diversity of the submissions demonstrate that when learners are given the right guidance, AI can become a powerful medium for expressing ideas and exploring solutions. Our focus has been to help students understand that responsible use of technology is as important as technical capability, and we hope this experience encourages them to continue questioning, creating and learning with purpose."

The championship forms part of The Millennium Group of Schools' broader focus on preparing students for a technology-led future while keeping creativity, critical thinking, ethical awareness and human imagination at the centre of learning. By bringing AI into a structured, creative and age-appropriate learning environment, the initiative sought to encourage students to build with AI rather than simply depend on it.

About The Millennium Group of Schools

The Millennium Group of Schools is a prominent chain of K-12 schools across India that follows the CBSE curriculum. Known for its holistic, child-centric approach, the institution follows the award-winning, research-backed Millennium Learning System™ (MLS™), developed through 10+ years of action research, to create personalised, experiential learning experiences that nurture curiosity, creativity, conceptual understanding and real-world application, while integrating global learning theories with the Indian education and value system.

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