The Mobile Premiere 2026 to Spotlight Indian Game Developers on a Global Stage with KRAFTON India's KIGI Indie Excellence Honors

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 8: GamingonPhone has officially announced The Mobile Premiere, the world's first and only showcase dedicated exclusively to mobile games, taking place alongside 6th GamingonPhone Awards on October 28, 2026. Ahead of its inaugural edition, KRAFTON India has joined The Mobile Premiere 2026 as the official partner for the Indie Segment, backing a dedicated initiative focused on accelerating India's rapidly growing indie game development ecosystem.

This endeavour is further to KRAFTON's Incubation Programme - KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator, which is a launchpad for emerging talent, supporting studios across the country through financial assistance, expert mentorship, and access to global platforms.

KRAFTON India's partnership aims to support and recognize indie game studios registered and based in India. As The Mobile Premiere highlights upcoming titles from studios worldwide, this collaboration ensures promising local developers receive enhanced global visibility and industry recognition alongside well-known studios such as NetEase Games, OUTFIT7, FunPlus, etc.

As part of this initiative, selected Indian studios will have the opportunity to showcase their games to a global audience under the indie segment. Every Indian indie title showcased at The Mobile Premiere will receive INR 1 Lakh (~ $1000) in prize money through the KIGI Indie Excellence Honors.

The Mobile Premiere fills a long-standing industry gap by establishing a dedicated global stage tailored specifically for mobile games. While this is powered by GamingonPhone, the overall vision is guided by The Executive Foundry, an advisory board composed of global games industry veterans, including Anuj Sahani, Head of Gaming Incubator and Director of Publishing at KRAFTON India.

With KRAFTON India supporting the segment, The Mobile Premiere 2026 aims to put an even stronger spotlight on India's independent development talent and original IP.

"KRAFTON India's support for the Indie segment is a great step towards giving homegrown studios more visibility. India's indie developers have some incredible stories to tell, and with KRAFTON India joining The Mobile Premiere, they now have a bigger stage to share those stories with a wider global audience," shared Tousif Hasan Biswas, the Founder and CEO of GamingonPhone.

More details on the selected studios, games, and what to expect from The Mobile Premiere will be revealed ahead of the event.

The Mobile Premiere 2026 will take place alongside the annual GamingonPhone Awards (6th edition) on October 28, 2026, in Bangkok, Thailand. The whole program will be live-streamed from Bangkok on GamingonPhone's YouTube channel.

About GamingonPhone Awards 2026

The GamingonPhone Awards returns for its sixth edition on October 28 in Bangkok, Thailand. The annual event brings together game developers, publishers, service providers, and industry leaders from across the global mobile gaming scene. It is a night to recognize the standout games, teams, and ideas from the past year, while giving the global mobile gaming community a space to connect and celebrate together.

About The Mobile Premiere 2026

Debuting alongside the awards, The Mobile Premiere 2026 is a live showcase built specifically for mobile games. Unlike traditional gaming events, The Mobile Premiere is 100% free for studios to join, with zero slot fees now or ever. It gives developers and publishers of all sizes a dedicated global platform to reveal new titles, drop gameplay trailers, and share major announcements with players, media, and partners worldwide.

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