The most-hyped smartphone POVA 6 Pro 5G with 24GB RAM + 256GB ROM to go on Sale on 4th April

New Delhi [India], April 3: Don't let the date skip away, as TECNO the global smartphone brand is excited to announce the sales of TECNO POVA 6 Pro 5G starting 4th April 2024, 12 AM. Featuring India's first 6000mAh battery coupled with a powerful 70W charger and 24GB* RAM + 256GB storage the smartphone will be available to purchase on Amazon and at the nearest retail outlets. Get ready to grab the all-new POVA 6 Pro 5G at the limited-period launch price starting at just Rs 17,999 for a Better, Faster, and Stronger experience.

TECNO POVA 6 Pro 5G embodies power and efficiency within 7.9mm thickness making it the thinnest 6000mAh battery phone. However, it doesn't stop there, the POVA 6 Pro 5G is meticulously crafted with precision using cutting-edge photolithography techniques, amplifying the design of the Arc Interface inspired by the motherboard.

TECNO POVA 6 Pro 5G is the first smartphone by TECNO featuring DOLBY ATMOS. The collaboration was announced at the beginning of the year to provide users with an immersive listening experience, the device is supported by Dolby Atmos which transforms the mobile entertainment experience with moving audio that flows above and all around consumer. Now, user's favorite content comes to life the way the creator intended - revealing greater depth, clarity, and details like never before.

Features that make the POVA 6 Pro 5G Better.Faster.Stronger choice:

Functional Design:

The POVA 6 Pro 5G boasts a captivating Arc Interface adorned with over 200 LEDs and offers over 100 customization options, making its back panel truly distinctive. The phone is made up of a photolithography process, inspired by that of a motherboard.

India's first 6000mAh battery + 70W charger:

Setting a new benchmark for power and efficiency, this is India's first Li-Polymer 6000mAh battery with a powerful 70W charger. The POVA 6 Pro's robust battery and rapid charging are capable of charging the phone up to 50 per cent in just 19 minutes. Not just this, with measuring 7.9mm in thickness POVA 6 Pro 5G is the thinnest phone with a 6,000mAh battery.

AMOLED Display for Super Crisp Visuals:

POVA 6 Pro 5G offers an ultra-smooth 120Hz AMOLED display, delivering lifelike visuals that elevate every interaction. Moreover, with 1300nits brightness, vibrant colors, and crisp details the display shines even in rugged outdoor settings.

Price and Availability:

Users can enjoy special launch offers on both variants of the POVA 6 Pro 5G, making it a complete value-for-money offering. Additionally, the brand is offering complimentary goodies worth Rs 4,999 for both online and offline customers.

*MEMORY FUSION

For more information, please visit TECNO's official site: https://www.tecno-mobile.in/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2378555/TECNO_POVA_6_PRO_5G.jpg

