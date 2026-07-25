The Next Economy Forum 2026 Concludes Successfully at the House of Lords, UK Parliament Focused on Innovation, Sustainability, and Global Collaboration

PNN

London [UK], July 25: The 2nd Edition of The Next Economy Forum 2026, organized by Brand Vista Consulting Solutions, concluded on a remarkable note at the iconic House of Lords, UK Parliament, London, bringing together distinguished business leaders, policymakers, entrepreneurs, innovators, investors, academicians, and changemakers from across the globe.

Centered around the theme "Building the Next Economy: Innovation, Sustainability and Global Collaboration," the international forum served as a dynamic platform to exchange ideas, foster strategic partnerships, and explore solutions for building resilient, inclusive, and future-ready economies.

The forum was graced by Lord Rami Ranger as the Chief Guest and Cllr Raj Mishra as the Guest of Honour, who addressed the gathering and emphasized the importance of international cooperation, responsible leadership, innovation-driven growth, and sustainable development in shaping the global economy of tomorrow.

Speaking during the forum, Mr. Gaurav Khattar, Chairman of the Advisory Board, Brand Vista Consulting Solutions, said:

"The Next Economy Forum is a mission to strengthen global cooperation among business leaders, policymakers, innovators, and entrepreneurs. By creating meaningful synergies and fostering international collaborations, we aim to contribute towards building stronger economies and a more sustainable future for generations to come."

Sharing the vision behind the initiative, Ms. Gurpreet Kaur, Director, Brand Vista UK, stated:

"We are on a mission to bring visionaries, leaders, policymakers, and entrepreneurs together while showcasing their remarkable achievements and contributions to the world. Through this platform, we aspire to inspire collaboration, innovation, and global impact."

She also thanked the event partners - SkinSeal by Asepsis Marketing, Great Places to Study in Gujarat (GPTSIG), Afin Bank and Guidance Forever.

Launch of 'Visionaries of Bharat @ 2047'

One of the major highlights of the forum was the grand unveiling of the coffee table book "Visionaries of Bharat @ 2047."

The special publication celebrates 14 distinguished visionary leaders of India whose leadership, innovation, entrepreneurial excellence, and commitment are significantly contributing towards India's journey of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

Among the eminent personalities featured in the publication are:

- Dr. Roger Kumar, Founder & Managing Director, CASE Group

- Mr. Anish Singh Thakur, CEO, Booming Bulls Academy

- Dr. Anand Jacob Verghese, Chairman, Hindustan Group of Institutions

- Mr. Sandeep Sudhakar Asolkar, Chairman, SFC Environmental Technologies ltd

- Dr. Shreeram Iyer, Founder, Chairman & Group CEO, Prisma AI

- Mr. Shekhar Natarajan, CEO & Founder, Orchestro.AI

along with several other inspiring leaders representing diverse industries and sectors.

The publication received an overwhelming response from the delegates and was appreciated as a meaningful initiative to document and celebrate India's emerging leadership ecosystem.

Insightful Leadership Panel Discussion

The forum also featured a highly engaging leadership panel discussion on the theme:

"The New Competitive Edge: Sustainability, Innovation, and Long-Term Value Creation."

The discussion explored how organizations can create sustainable competitive advantages by embracing innovation, ESG-driven strategies, digital transformation, responsible leadership, and long-term value creation.

The distinguished panel included:

- Mr. Amitabh Roy Chowdhury, Co-founder, Executive Director & Group Chief Operating Officer (COO), Prisma AI

- Mr. Aniket Awasthi, Founder, Finsen Ritter Limited

- Mr. Rahul Agarwal, Founder & CEO, RASA Group

- Mr. Jason Oakley, CEO, Afin Bank

The panelists shared valuable perspectives on future business models, responsible investments, technology-led transformation, sustainability, and cross-border collaborations.

Recognizing Excellence Across Industries

The forum also celebrated exceptional leadership and organizational excellence by recognizing prominent entrepreneurs, business leaders, and institutions for their outstanding achievements and contributions across various sectors.

Some of the distinguished award recipients included:

- Mr. Anish Singh Thakur, CEO, Booming Bulls Academy

- Master Vani Kabir, Founder, Vani Kabir Multiverse

- Dr. Roger Kumar, Founder & Managing Director, CASE Group

- Mr. Pom Chakravarti, Group CEO, QX Global Group

- Mr. R. Boomee Naathan, Chairman, Chennais Amirta International Institute of Aviation

- Mr. Sankey Prasad, Chairman, Sterling Ark Holdings

- Mr. Shekhar Natarajan, CEO & Founder, Orchestro.AI

- Mr. Rohan Dube, Director, I-Stay Housing

- Mr. Shresht Sharma, Group CEO, 3S Group

- Lt. Col. Ramesh Menon, Director, GAR Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

- Mr. Keyur Shah, Director, Hrishee Strategic Advisors

- Mr. Ash Shah, President & CEO, Impex Capital Group

- Mr. Aniket Awasthi, Founder, Finsen Ritter Limited

- Mr. Rahul Agarwal, Founder & CEO, RASA Group

- Mr. Krishnaraj K. Menon and Mr. Sridhar Rao, Directors, Phobosgold Technologies

- Dr. Mohammad Salem Omaid, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, iBnk / Finmall

- Mr. Nikhil Dadlani, Managing Partner, Honest Steel

- Mr. Jason, Afin Bank

- Ms. Rakhee Mehta, Founder, MagicRise

Their remarkable achievements and contributions were applauded by the international audience, reflecting the forum's commitment to recognizing excellence and inspiring future leaders.

Strengthening Global Collaboration

With delegates representing multiple countries and diverse industries, The Next Economy Forum 2026 successfully facilitated meaningful dialogue, strategic networking, knowledge exchange, and international collaborations. The event reinforced Brand Vista Consulting Solutions' vision of creating a global ecosystem where governments, businesses, innovators, investors, and institutions can work collectively to build sustainable economies and generate long-term global impact.

The overwhelming participation and enthusiastic response from leaders across the world reaffirmed the growing significance of The Next Economy Forum as one of the leading international platforms dedicated to innovation, sustainability, leadership, and global cooperation.

As the curtains closed on another successful edition, Brand Vista Consulting Solutions expressed its gratitude to all dignitaries, speakers, partners, delegates, award recipients, and participants for making The Next Economy Forum 2026 a memorable success. The organization also announced its continued commitment to expanding this global movement and strengthening international partnerships that will shape the next generation of economic growth and sustainable development.

About Brand Vista Consulting Solutions

Brand Vista Consulting Solutions is a global management, marketing, media, branding, and strategic consulting firm committed to empowering businesses, institutions, entrepreneurs, and leaders through international forums, leadership summits, business networking platforms, strategic advisory services, media recognition, and knowledge initiatives. Through its global events and publications, the organization continues to connect visionaries, promote innovation, celebrate excellence, and foster collaborations that create lasting global impact. For more detail, please email - director@brandvistaconsulting.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)