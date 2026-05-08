The Nykaa Pink Summer Sale Is Here: Your Summer Glow-Up Starts Now!

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 8: Hey beauty fam, summer just got a serious glow-up. The Nykaa Pink Summer Sale is back and it's bringing the heat with up to 60% off across skincare, makeup, haircare, fragrances, bath & body, beauty tools, and fashion essentials. Running from 8th May through 17th May, this is your moment to stock up, glow up, and save big.

With the theme "Big Deals, Small Prices," this year's sale brings together 330+ brands across categories. With personalised Deals of the Day and over 120+ cracking combos on bestsellers, Nykaa is serving non-stop excitement alongside curated Mother's Day gifting edits.

Your Beauty Favourites, Now on Sale

When it comes to everyday beauty, the Pink Summer Sale is not holding back. Nykaa Cosmetics is offering up to 50% off along with free gifts on ₹499+ and ₹799+, while Kay Beauty is going up to 35% off with free gifts on ₹1299+. NYX Professional Makeup is bringing up to 25% off along with Buy 2 Get 1 Free offers.

Maybelline New York is stepping in with up to 50% off and a free sling bag on ₹1299+, while L'Oreal Paris is offering up to 45% off with free gifts on ₹1099+. Lakme is dropping up to 60% off with an additional 10% off on ₹699+, and e.l.f Cosmetics is serving Buy 1 Get 1 Free along with flat discounts. Renee Cosmetics, MARS, and Daily Life Forever52 are also joining in with up to 40% off, exclusive Prive offers, and free gifts across spends.

On the skincare front, Dot & Key, Cetaphil, Plum, Foxtale, Minimalist, The Derma Co, CeraVe, and Neutrogena are delivering summer-ready routines with offers ranging from minimum 20% off to up to 50% off, along with free gifts, minis, and additional discounts. TONYMOLY is going all out with flat 40% off during the kick-off, followed by up to 35% off throughout the sale and Buy 5 Get 5 on sheet masks, while Beauty of Joseon is offering flat 25% off across its range.

Your Luxe Upgrade Starts Here

Calling all luxe lovers--this is where things get really exciting. This year, Nykaa is layering luxury offers across the sale window, giving shoppers multiple reasons to keep coming back.

Brands like M.A.C, Estee Lauder, Clinique, Bobbi Brown, and Too Faced are kicking things off with Buy 2 Get 1 Free offers combined with up to 25-30% off, making it the perfect time to stock up on icons. As the sale progresses, shoppers can continue to unlock deeper engagement with evolving offers, from bestseller-led discounts to curated gifting on higher spends.

Smashbox is bringing up to 25% off across full-size products along with additional surprises through the sale window, while The Ordinary is offering flat 20% off on combos, making skincare layering even more accessible.

Luxury fragrances and beauty experiences are also stepping up, with Tom Ford offering a full-size body spray on high-value purchases, and Jo Malone elevating gifting with exclusive 3-piece sets on qualifying spends. Dr. Jart+ is going big with flat 40% off, making premium skincare routines even more rewarding.

Alongside this, brands like Charlotte Tilbury, Kiehl's, Lancome, LANEIGE, Eucerin, Carolina Herrera, and MILK MAKEUP continue to bring a mix of flat discounts, gifting, and Prive-exclusive benefits, making luxe beauty feel more indulgent--and more accessible--than ever.

Scent-sational Steals

Fragrance lovers, this is your moment. Giorgio Armani, Prada, Versace, and Valentino are offering flat 15% off, with select brands adding free gifts and minis on orders. Calvin Klein is bringing up to 20% off with gifting, while Burberry is offering up to 15% off along with gifts.

Guess and Chopard are going big with minimum 35% off across their ranges, with Chopard also adding free gifts on all orders. Paco Rabanne and Jean Paul Gaultier are offering additional Prive benefits on high-value carts along with gifting at checkout, making it the perfect time to upgrade your fragrance wardrobe.

Good Hair Days Start Here

Your summer hair routine just got an upgrade. L'Oreal Professionnel and L'Oreal Paris are offering up to 20% and 45% off respectively with free gifts, while Kerastase is giving free gifts on all orders. Tresemme and Dove are going big with up to 60% off, free gifts on ₹699+, and additional discounts on spends.

Olaplex is offering flat 20% off on combos and flat 15% off on single products along with free minis on higher spends, while Wella Professionals is bringing up to 40% off with additional cart-level savings. Schwarzkopf Professional is adding a full-size product free on qualifying spends, and Bare Anatomy is rolling out dynamic gifting throughout the sale window.

WishCare and Moxie Beauty are further elevating the category with tiered discounts, combo offers, and free minis.

From Shower Shelf to Spa Mode

The Body Shop is going up to 50% off, while Bath & Body Works is offering major steals starting at ₹899 and up to 50% off. mCaffeine, Be Bodywise, Chemist At Play, and Plum are offering minimum 20% to 35% off with gifting, while Fiama is going up to 70% off.

New additions bring even more everyday value, with Nivea offering up to 50% off with free gifts, Vaseline going up to 60% off with additional cart-level discounts, and Lux and Pears delivering up to 40% off with extra savings. Gillette Venus is also offering up to 50% off across the brand, while Victoria's Secret is bringing up to 50% off on bestsellers.

Aveeno continues with up to 20% off and gifting, while Dove adds further value with up to 40% off and additional discounts.

We Also Have Something for Fashion Lovers

Nykaa Fashion is bringing the ultimate summer style refresh with unbeatable deals across womenswear. From everyday essentials to statement pieces, shoppers can enjoy up to 80% off across categories.

This season, heels are stepping in with up to 70% off, while dresses are available starting at ₹1599. Tops are dropping at a minimum of 60% off, handbags are going up to 50% off, co-ord sets are available under ₹1999, and skirts are seeing discounts of up to 80%.

Top brands are turning up the style game with H & M offering up to 60% off, Forever New bringing a minimum 30% off with an additional 10% off, ONLY at a minimum 40% off, and Libas offering up to 50% off with an extra 10% off. Cider is serving up to 40% off, while Twenty Dresses is going big with up to 70% off, making this the perfect time to upgrade your summer wardrobe.

Shop, Discover, Repeat

Beyond the deals, Nykaa is turning shopping into an experience with daily flash sales, personalised recommendations, high-value combos, and curated Mother's Day gifting edits. Whether you're restocking essentials or discovering new favourites, every category is packed with value and excitement.

One iconic sale. Endless deals. The Nykaa Pink Summer Sale is live from 8th to 17th May. Your ultimate beauty and lifestyle playground is here. Head to the Nykaa app or www.nykaa.com and start shopping before your favourites sell out. Big deals. Small prices. Endless summer glow-ups.

All offers and promotions are subject to applicable terms and conditions.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)