The Phoenix Mills Launches Phoenix Shopping League with Krunal Pandya, Bringing the Excitement of Sport to India's Biggest Shopping Season

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 30: The Phoenix Mills Limited announced the launch of Phoenix Shopping League (PSL) 2026 - India's first-ever sports-inspired shopping league. Running from 18th June onwards, PSL reimagines the traditional End-of-Season Sale (EOSS) as an immersive, league-style retail experience inspired by the growing popularity of sporting leagues such as the IPL, Women's Premier League, FIFA and more. Customers can enjoy unbeatable offers and rewards while shopping across 500+ leading national and international brands across participating Phoenix destinations. As sport continues to unite communities, fuel conversations, and create moments of shared excitement, Phoenix Shopping League taps into this nationwide sporting sentiment, bringing the spirit of participation, achievement, and celebration into the world of retail. The initiative reflects Phoenix's continued commitment to curating experiences that blend shopping with emerging lifestyle passions such as sports, wellness, and community engagement.

To make this even more engaging and interesting, Indian cricketer Krunal Pandya unveiled the league at Phoenix Palladium Ahmedabad, bringing his spirit of performance, passion, and achievement to the campaign. The launch marks the beginning of a nationwide celebration across Phoenix Palladium Mumbai, Phoenix Marketcity Mumbai, Palladium Ahmedabad, Phoenix Citadel Indore, and Phoenix Palassio Lucknow.

Throughout the season, Phoenix destinations will come alive with immersive league-themed environments featuring striking central installations, branded signage clusters, interactive engagement zones, and sport-inspired wayfinding elements. Designed to mirror the energy and spectacle of a sporting event, these experiential touchpoints will elevate the shopping journey and transform Phoenix destinations into vibrant arenas of participation, competition, and celebration.

As consumer preferences continue to evolve beyond conventional retail shopping, millennials and Gen Z increasingly seek experiences that foster participation, entertainment, community, and engagement. Phoenix Shopping League reflects this shift by creating a format where shopping becomes more interactive, experiential, and rewarding.

Key Highlights of Phoenix Shopping League 2026

- Shop & Earn Points: Shoppers can participate in Phoenix Shopping League by shopping across participating Phoenix destinations and earning points on their purchases.

- Build Your Score: Every purchase contributes towards a shopper's league score, allowing them to track their progress and move up the rankings.

- Unlock Milestones & Rewards: As shoppers achieve higher scores, they unlock exciting rewards, exclusive brand benefits, curated experiences, and special offers.

- Unlock the Phoenix Shopping League Vaults: As shoppers progress through the Phoenix Shopping League by achieving qualifying shopping milestones, they gain access to exclusive Phoenix Shopping League Vaults located across participating malls. Each vault unlocks a world of exciting rewards, ranging from instant gifts, shopping vouchers, and premium merchandise to curated experiences, dining privileges, entertainment benefits, and surprise grand prizes. Designed to add an element of anticipation and discovery to every shopping journey, the Vaults transform shopping into an immersive, league-style challenge where every purchase brings shoppers one step closer to unlocking bigger and better rewards.

- Win Premium Experiences: From lifestyle rewards and shopping benefits to exclusive experiences, Phoenix Shopping League offers shoppers multiple opportunities to celebrate their wins.

- Experience More Than Shopping: Alongside rewards and competition, shoppers can enjoy immersive activations, entertainment, and sports-inspired experiences across Phoenix destinations.

Speaking about the collaboration, Krunal Pandya said, "People look forward to shopping seasons every year because of the excitement, offers, and experiences they bring. What I find unique about Phoenix Shopping League is how it adds a completely new layer of fun by bringing the spirit and energy of sports into the shopping journey. It transforms a familiar retail experience into something far more interactive, engaging, and rewarding. The combination of shopping, participation, and celebration makes it a format that people of all ages can enjoy, and I'm excited to be part of this first-of-its-kind initiative."

Speaking on the occasion, Mayank Lalpuria, Director - Marketing, The Phoenix Mills Ltd., said, "Sport has a unique ability to inspire participation, build communities, and create lasting connections. At Phoenix Mills, we are constantly exploring ways to bring culturally relevant experiences into our destinations, and Phoenix Shopping League is a natural extension of that approach. By combining the excitement of sport with one of the biggest shopping periods of the year, we are creating a more immersive and rewarding retail experience for our shoppers. This season, customers can not only shop across their favourite brands but also win exciting rewards, making the experience even more engaging. Krunal Pandya embodies the spirit of performance, aspiration, and mass appeal, making him an ideal partner for the campaign. Through Phoenix Shopping League, we aim to drive deeper shopper engagement, create greater value for our brand partners, and continue evolving our destinations beyond traditional retail into vibrant spaces for experiences, entertainment, and community engagement."

With Phoenix Shopping League 2026, The Phoenix Mills Limited continues to strengthen its vision of creating destinations that go beyond commerce and become platforms for participation, discovery, and celebration. By bringing together the worlds of retail, entertainment, and gamification, Phoenix is introducing a fresh approach to experiential retail that transforms India's biggest shopping season into a sporting celebration.

As shoppers across India gear up for Phoenix Shopping League 2026, the league promises to make every purchase more rewarding, every visit more engaging, and every shopper a contender in India's most exciting shopping season.

About The Phoenix Mills Limited (PML)

PML (BSE: 503100 | NSE: PHOENIXLTD) is India's leading owner, operator and developer of retail-led mixed-use destinations. PML Group's developments are spread across retail, hospitality, commercial offices, and residential asset classes. PML and its subsidiaries have an operational retail portfolio of over 11 million sq. ft. of retail space across 8 major cities of India and are further developing over 7 million sq. ft. of retail space across 5 new malls and further densifying its existing destinations.

PML Group's mixed-use destinations also include Grade A offices with an operational office portfolio of over 2 million sq. ft. and an under-development office portfolio of over 5 million sq. ft.

PML Group has delivered 3 iconic residential projects across the country and currently has one project under development in Kolkata. PML Group also owns and operates two hotels - The St. Regis, Mumbai and Courtyard by Marriott, Agra, and currently has a Grand Hyatt hotel under planning at Whitefield, Bengaluru. The group has expanded its business to include F & B (food and beverage), operating 39 outlets, with 10 diverse offerings, across its malls.

With a presence across India, PML is transforming cityscapes with iconic destinations that blend shopping, dining, entertainment, and hospitality.

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