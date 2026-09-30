The Postcard Hotel Wins 12 Honours at the World Travel Awards 2026 - More Than Any Other Hotel Brand in Asia

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], September 30: The Postcard Hotel marked a landmark evening at the World Travel Awards Asia, Oceania & Indian Ocean Gala Ceremony 2026 in Maldives, receiving 12 honours across multiple categories - more than any other hotel brand in Asia this year.

Leading the evening's recognition, The Postcard Hotel was once again named Asia's Leading Boutique Hotel Brand 2026, reinforcing the brand's growing presence in ultra-luxury hospitality across the region.

Among the individual hotel honours, The Postcard on the Arabian Sea was named Asia's Leading Boutique Hotel 2026, while The Postcard Gir Wildlife Sanctuary received Asia's Leading Wildlife Resort 2026. In a significant first for one of the brand's newest properties, The Postcard on the Mandovi River was named India's Leading New Hotel 2026, while The Postcard in the Himalayan Willows, Leh, which opened last year, was recognised as India's Leading Mountain Resort 2026. With further recognition for properties across India, Bhutan and Sri Lanka, The Postcard Hotel closed the evening with a total of 12 awards.

For an independent luxury hotel company founded only in 2018, the breadth of the recognition is significant. The Postcard Hotel was created around a deliberately different idea of luxury: intimate hotels in remarkable destinations, generous space, thoughtful design and highly personalised service, with fewer rules and greater freedom for the guest.

That philosophy is reflected not only in industry recognition, but in the response of guests. The Postcard Hotel consistently records some of the highest guest ratings across leading global travel platforms, across a portfolio that ranges from beaches and wildlife reserves to tea estates, heritage homes and the Himalayas.

The recently opened The Postcard in the Himalayan Willows, Leh, for instance, sits at approximately 11,500 feet and combines expansive suites, highly personalised service and an extraordinary Himalayan setting. It is an example of the brand's ability to create hotels of considerable comfort and sophistication in destinations that are both remote and deeply compelling - while commanding some of the country's highest room rates and earning exceptional guest scores.

"We have always believed that the future of luxury hospitality is about giving guests more freedom, more space and more extraordinary experiences - not more rules. To receive twelve honours across such diverse categories, and more awards than any other hotel brand in Asia this year, is a very special recognition of that belief.

But awards are only one measure of what we do. The scores our hotels receive and, more importantly, the affection guests have for them matter enormously to us. When industry recognition and guest response come together in this way, it gives us the confidence to continue challenging conventions and pushing the boundaries of what an ultra-luxury hotel can be," - Kapil Chopra, Founder and CEO, The Postcard Hotel.

Established in 1993, the World Travel Awards recognise excellence across the global travel and tourism industry. Winners are determined through votes from travel and tourism professionals and consumer travel buyers, with votes from verified industry professionals carrying additional weighting. The awards are presented at country, regional and global levels, with regional winners progressing to the World Awards.

Following the Asia, Oceania & Indian Ocean awards, several of The Postcard Hotel's winning hotels and categories will now progress to the World Travel Awards Grand Final, scheduled to take place in Tanzania in December 2026.

The twelve awards come at an important moment for The Postcard Hotel as it enters its next phase of growth. With twelve operational hotels and nine more scheduled to open over the next twelve months, the brand is expanding into some of the region's most distinctive destinations while remaining deliberately intimate in scale.

Rather than standardising luxury across its portfolio, The Postcard Hotel designs each hotel around the character of its destination. Its hotels are found along coastlines and rivers, within wildlife landscapes, among tea gardens and coffee estates, in the Himalayas and within restored historic assets. Each is individual, but united by the same principles: exceptional design, extraordinary space, highly personalised service and experiences rooted in the destination.

The next chapter will take The Postcard Hotel beyond the region, as the brand begins its global expansion into extraordinary destinations around the world. The focus will remain on places with a powerful landscape, culture and identity - places where the hotel does not simply occupy a destination, but becomes an integral part of experiencing it.

About The Postcard Hotel

Founded in December 2018 by Kapil Chopra, together with a team of seasoned luxury hoteliers including Akanksha Lamba, Anirudh Kandpal and Raman Bansal, The Postcard Hotel was created with a simple ambition: to reconsider many of the conventions of traditional luxury hospitality and bring greater freedom, discovery and joy back to travel.

Today, The Postcard Hotel operates twelve luxury hotels across India, Bhutan and Sri Lanka. In October 2026, the brand will enter Nepal with The Postcard on the Rapti River, Chitwan, extending its presence into another remarkable landscape and continuing its approach of choosing destinations where the experience of the place is as important as the hotel itself.

The brand has become known for generous space, highly personalised service, destination-led food and experiences, some of the highest room rates in the country and consistently high guest ratings across leading global travel platforms. Its growing portfolio spans remote Himalayan landscapes, wildlife reserves, beaches, rivers, tea estates and restored heritage buildings.

With nine new hotels scheduled to open over the next twelve months, The Postcard Hotel is building a new generation of intimate ultra-luxury hotels from Asia, combining a strong sense of place with an increasingly international outlook.

As it begins its next chapter of global expansion, its ambition remains unchanged: not simply to build more hotels, but to push the boundaries of what an ultra-luxury hotel can be.

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