The Potato Project to Launch India's First Gourmet Potato QSR in Mumbai on 31 July 2026

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 27: One of the world's most consumed ingredients is finally receiving the attention it deserves.

On 31 July 2026, The Potato Project will officially open the doors to its first flagship store at Mahavir Nagar, Kandivali West, Mumbai, introducing what it proudly positions as India's First Gourmet Potato Experience. More than the launch of a new food outlet, this marks the beginning of an entirely new category within India's Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) industry, one built around a single ingredient with unlimited possibilities.

Positioned as India's Gourmet Potato Experience, The Potato Project has been created with a clear mission to transform the way people perceive, experience and enjoy one of the world's most familiar ingredients.

"The Potato, Given Its Due."

For generations, potatoes have been treated as a side dish, a filler, or an accompaniment. Yet globally, the potato is one of the most versatile ingredients ever cultivated, with thousands of varieties differing in colour, texture, flavour and culinary application. The Potato Project believes it is time the potato became the hero, not the supporting ingredient.

Among the brand's biggest differentiators is its strong focus on the Purple Potato. Unlike conventional potatoes commonly available in India, Purple Potato is celebrated worldwide for its naturally vibrant colour, distinctive texture, rich flavour profile and antioxidant properties. The Potato Project has chosen Purple Potato as one of its signature ingredients, positioning it as the symbol of innovation behind the brand.

The menu has been thoughtfully developed around three hero tubers, White Potato, Purple Potato and Yam, bringing together carefully selected ingredients with globally inspired techniques. Guests will experience more than 20 signature creations, a wide range of handcrafted mocktails, and a specially curated Jain range, creating a premium gourmet potato experience designed for food lovers and families alike.

The campaign line, "Every Potato Has a Story," reflects the belief that every potato carries a unique journey from where it is grown to how it is cooked, from the culture it belongs to the experience it creates.

Unlike most restaurant concepts, The Potato Project was born from research before recipes. The research explored the origin of potatoes, their journey to India, global varieties and the opportunity within the Indian market.

India is the second-largest producer of potatoes in the world, yet only a small portion of its crop is processed. While international consumers enjoy multiple premium varieties, Indian consumers rarely experience that diversity. The Potato Project aims to bridge this gap by creating an entirely new gourmet potato category.

Mumbai was chosen deliberately. Historically, the potato first reached India's western coast through Portuguese traders, and Maharashtra still calls it "Batata," preserving that heritage.

Beyond food, guests will discover the Potato Lab, Potato Passport, World Potato Tour and Potato Knowledge Hub, ensuring that every guest leaves having discovered something new.

According to a Founder of The Potato Project:

"We are not building just another food outlet. We are building a new food category around one of the world's most loved ingredients. Our vision is to create India's most admired gourmet potato brand, beginning in Mumbai and expanding across India before taking the concept to international markets."

Designed as a dedicated QSR brand, The Potato Project has been built with standardized recipes, documented systems, quality protocols and franchise-ready infrastructure to support expansion across India and international markets.

The Potato Project is not simply opening a store. It is introducing a new way of looking at one of the world's most familiar ingredients.

Only Potato. Endless Possibilities.

ABOUT THE POTATO PROJECT

The Potato Project is a Mumbai-based premium Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) brand positioned as India's Gourmet Potato Experience and recognised through its category claim as India's First Gourmet Potato Experience. Built around White Potato, Purple Potato and Yam, the brand offers more than 20 signature creations, a wide range of handcrafted mocktails, and a specially curated Jain range while combining culinary research, immersive guest experiences and scalable operating systems. The first flagship store opens on 31 July 2026 at Mahavir Nagar, Kandivali West, Mumbai.

MEDIA CONTACT

Corporate Communications

The Potato Project

Mahavir Nagar, Kandivali West, Mumbai - 400067

Website: www.thepotatoproject.in

Email: media@thepotatoproject.in

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