The Real Estate & Business Excellence Awards Illuminates Mumbai with a Spectacular Show

PNN New Delhi [India], September 19: The 11th Edition of the Real Estate & Business Excellence Awards, organized by Adsync Advertising LLC, lit up The Westin, Goregaon, Mumbai, on August 24, 2024, in a glamorous night of recognition and celebration. Anchored by Miss India 2013, Simran Ahuja, the telecast of this grand event is scheduled for 21st September 2024, at 4:30 pm IST on CNN-News18, exclusively. Adsync Advertising LLC, renowned for its expertise in advertising and corporate awards, along with hosting the India Property Exhibitions in the Gulf, once again demonstrated its brilliance at the event. With CNN News18 as its Media Partner, the awards event featured an engaging panel discussion and saw numerous industry stalwarts in attendance.

Bollywood actress Esha Deol graced the occasion, elevating the glamour quotient. Her presence accentuated the high-profile nature of the event.

The 11th Edition of the Real Estate & Business Excellence Awards upheld its tradition of picking the best of best with its esteemed jury, which was composed of leading authorities from various business sectors in India. The discussions and insights offered by the panel enriched the event, reflecting Aristotle's words, "We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence, then, is not an act but a habit." Speaking of excellence, the outstanding, awardees for the night were:

1. Best Marketing Campaign of the Year for Golden Willows: Hiranandani Fortune City, Panvel.

2. Iconic New Developments of the Year: Kanakia Beverly Heights by Kanakia Group.

3. Innovative Real Estate Marketing Campaign of the Year: Chandak Group.

4. Developer of the Year - Residential: VTP Realty.

5. Young Achievers Award - Real Estate: Kumar Gaurav, Kalpataru.

6. Best Emerging Developers of the Year: A2O Realty.

7. Most Trustworthy Brand of the Year: Kamalraj Group.

8. Excellence in Delivery of the Year: Raghav Realty.

9. Developer of the Year - Luxury: Kabra Group.

10. Consultant of the Year Award: B. Kandhari Group.

11. Emerging Brand of the Year: Yogi.

12. Luxury Affordable Developer of the Year: Regency Nirman Ltd.

13. Award for Design Excellence: Earth 1 by VTP Luxe.

14. Excellence in Delivery: Sumit Group, Mumbai.

15. Quality Assurance Award: Motwani Builders.

16. Best Redevelopment Project: Kabra Tiara.

17. Real Estate Most Enterprising Realtor of the Year: Saurabh Birla, CMD, Stars Aligned Realty Pvt Ltd.

18. Veteran Real Estate Influencer: Rafique Merchant.

19. India's Leading Developer of Serviced Living, Student Housing & Blue Collared Housing: Sensation Group.

20. Fastest Growing Real Estate Consultant of the Year: VV Mansions India Pvt Ltd.

21. Best Upcoming 5 Star Resort: WEST VILLAGE - Pawna Lake by A2O Hotel & Resorts.

22. Real Estate Company of the Year: Aman Estates.

23. Emerging Luxury Project of the Year: Yogi Sea, Union Park, Bandra.

24. Most Preferred Resort for Destination Weddings: Myzo Club & Resort.

25. Marketer of the Year: B Kandhari.

26. Best Innovation Award for 2024: AquaMark Connect.

27. Best Expertise in Manufacturing Ceramic Sanitarywares: Aqutop Ceramic. Excellence in Delivery & Design: Sarvppratham Developers.

28. Emerging Real Estate Influencer: Malitha Fernandes.

29. Best Planned Project in Affordable Sector: Kamalraj Akshardham Charholi - Chovisawadi.

30. Affordable Developer of the Year: Rustagi Estate Pvt Ltd.

31. Most Trusted Real Estate Brokerage Firm: Global Infrastructure & Advisory Service.

32. CEO of the Year: Sachin Bhandari, Executive Director & CEO, VTP Realty.

33. Emerging Proptech Company of the Year: SPIM Innovations Private Limited.

34. Most Distinguished Builder in Bandra, Santacruz, and Khar: L Nagpal Builders.

35. Best Expertise in SRA Projects: Sahyog Homes Pvt Ltd.

36. Best Expertise in Legal Liaisoning & PMC Consultant in Housing Society Redevelopment: Sawant Associate.

37. Excellence in Farmland Development and Management: Mangofolks by Konkan Estate.

38. Best Entertaining Influencer - Real Estate: Memes of Real Estate.

39. South Mumbai's Emerging Premier Real Estate Agency - Where Trust Meets Excellence: Value Properties.

40. Best Quality and Architectural Design: Kabra Embraze.

41.Promising Lifestyle Influencer: Riyaa Mekkattukulam.

42. Real Estate Journalist Extraordinaire: Vishal Bhargava.

43. Real Estate Event Innovator of the Year: Be Incredible.

44. Luxury Project of the Year: Assetz 66 & Shibui by Assetz Property Group.

45. Emerging Property Consultant of the Year: 7 Dimensions Realty.

46. Most Trustworthy Real Estate Brand: Multi Space Developers Pvt Ltd.

47. Best Developer of the Year for Luxury Projects: Bhutani Infra.

48. Most Innovative & Emerging Real Estate Brand: MAI. Area Infracon LLP.

49. Brand of the Year - Real Estate: Assetz Property Group - Bangalore.

50. Best Marketing Agency in Real Estate Sector: KD Kingdong Group.

51. Best Spanish Salon Chain in India: PostQuam.

52. Budding Digital Creator: Knowitallwithdhanraj.

53. Real Estate Branding & Social Media Marketing Leadership: Mesh Entertainment.

54. Sales and Marketing Trailblazer in Real Estate: Blitzkrieg Co.

55. No. 1 Luxury Products for Hair and Skin in India: PostQuam Spanish Beauty.

The event was powered by Touchwood Advisory & Management and co-powered by B. Kandhari Group. With Be Incredible as its Marketing Partner, BRIK, its Influencer Partner, Navneet Group, its Automobile Partner, and CNN-News 18 its Media Partner the event was a well backed one.

Adsync Advertising LLC CEO, Pradeep Pinto, was at the helm of this seamless event, showcasing his expertise in delivering yet another successful ceremony. The search for next year's excellence has already begun, with nominations open for 2025.

