The Rise of IVY County: Bengaluru's Fastest-Growing Connected Corridor

PNN

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], July 10: The tallest buildings, the busiest roads, and the most expensive neighbourhoods usually represent the final chapter of growth, not the beginning of it. The earliest signs of wealth creation often emerge quietly--in the form of new roads, expanding metro lines, employment corridors, and land that sits at the center of future development.

This is precisely why Bengaluru's real estate conversation is changing. Investors and end-users are increasingly moving away from speculative buying and shifting their focus toward land-backed assets that offer long-term appreciation potential. Instead of chasing completed developments in saturated locations, they are looking for emerging corridors where infrastructure, employment, and connectivity are growing simultaneously.

This land-first approach is gaining momentum across Bengaluru, particularly in the eastern corridor, where several growth drivers are converging. Within this evolving landscape, IVY County by Iconhomz represents how strategic location, infrastructure, and future demand are shaping a new investment philosophy.

Why Land is Regaining Investor Attention

There has been a unique place occupied by land in India as far as investments are concerned. It is true that while structures might depreciate in value, land will forever be scarce. With the growth in the city, land in good locations becomes increasingly valuable because of scarcity and rising demand.

Current investors are increasingly cautious about making investments just on the basis of quick profits. Instead, they are looking for assets that have long-term value addition.

"The rise of land-first investing reflects a growing preference for assets that offer both ownership and long-term value creation," says Rajasekhar Gowrineni, Co-founder and CEO, Iconhomz.

Here are a few benefits of investing in a land-first approach:

- Potential for long-term capital appreciation.

- Increased flexibility for future development.

- More protection against inflation.

- Less responsibility for maintenance.

- Diversified portfolio.

- Life-time wealth creation for future generations.

For most investors, the question today is not whether to invest in real estate, but where to own land before another cycle of growth takes off.

New Growth Story of Bengaluru

The eastern corridor of the city is becoming a promising investment avenue for the city with the advent of developments in infrastructure, employment, and connectivity.

There are three major infrastructure developments that have been planned for this corridor:

- Peripheral Ring Road (PRR)

- Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR)

- Namma Metro Phase 2 & Phase 3A

Metro expansion between Silk Board, Whitefield, KR Puram, Sarjapur, and Hebbal is expected to bring about significant improvements in terms of connectivity. Besides, there will be an additional 100 feet of CDP road and a suburban railway network.

Historically, locations that benefit from multiple infrastructure developments have often witnessed stronger demand and improved property value appreciation over time. This is because the investors usually enter the market before their full effects can be felt.

Development of Bengaluru's Next Tech Corridor

Job creation continues to be one of the biggest sources of demand in the property market. The corridor around IVY County is developing into Bengaluru's next tech corridor.

In an area of 5 to 12 kilometers, the location is home to more than 100 companies and millions of professionals. It is becoming a hub for Global Capability Centers, research centers, innovation centers, and AI-enabled organizations.

With the planned development of 1,000 acres of SWIFT City around Sarjapur, the development of the region will be strengthened further to form a huge innovation and startup hub.

These developments result in genuine demand for properties and land. Investors and end users are looking for markets that see growth through job creation rather than just speculation.

The Importance of Location

One of the most significant benefits of IVY County is that it has a very strategic location amidst this high-growth area.

This property enables access to areas such as Whitefield, Outer Ring Road, Electronic City, and Sarjapur. This helps the residents enjoy easy access to some of the most important employment locations of Bengaluru while reaping the benefits of an emerging location.

It is not just about proximity to work locations but rather being strategically located among multiple economic zones, which makes the demand stronger.

In an interesting twist, almost 99 percent of people buying into the project are IT professionals.

Trust and Transparency Matter

Iconhomz has been shaping Bengaluru's real estate landscape since 2006, with nearly two decades of experience delivering trusted plotted developments across the city's high-growth corridors. Over the years, the company has successfully completed 18+ projects, earning the confidence of more than 4,000 happy customers.

Contemporary end users give high priority to approvals and legal clearance.

There are also instances where properties that have undergone the BDA approval process have displayed higher buyer confidence, higher resale value, and better appreciation rates. IVY County possesses BDA approval, RERA approval, a clear title, and approval from major financial institutions and banks.

This minimizes legal complications and also helps buyers in financing the purchase.

Occupying an area of 50 acres, this project has 658 units that are located in a well-planned township setting.

More Than An Investment

Although appreciation continues to be vital, end users now look for more than just this.

The project features a 50,000 square foot clubhouse, coupled with 50+ international lifestyle facilities. Spacious open spaces, landscaped areas, and green spaces make for a better quality of life.

Security is ensured in the form of the gated community, safety in the outdoors for children, better interaction within the community, and even proximity to a lake make for an improved lifestyle.

Not all investments provide a quality of life. The ones that do have both financial and lifestyle components tend to be more popular.

The Future of Land-First Investing

With the growth of Bengaluru, there is a growing trend among investors to realize that the next big wealth generator may be from strategically placed land instead of developed urban centers.

The presence of infrastructure projects, technological development, employment opportunities, and increased connectivity has made the eastern corridor one of the top investment hotspots in Bengaluru.

As Bengaluru's growth continues to expand beyond traditional urban centers, strategically located land developments are becoming increasingly relevant to end users seeking both long-term value creation and lifestyle advantages. IVY County reflects this evolving investment outlook, where infrastructure, connectivity, and future growth converge.

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