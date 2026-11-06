The Royaleum Hosts Star-Studded Diwali Soiree to Celebrate Six Years of Fashion

PNN

New Delhi [India], November 6: The brand hosted an intimate celebration that brought together their close friends, clients, supporters and personalities across industries including Seema Singh, Neelam Kothari Soni and Seema Kiran Sajdeh. The event was designed to celebrate the brand's sixth year and included a range of stunning festive accessories and highlighted the new festive collection.

The atelier in Mumbai had been decorated with beautiful flower arrangements and a warm festive theme to create a welcoming, celebratory vibe.

Celebrating Creativity and Fashion

The Royaleum, founded by Hetal Shah a fashion and interior designer, is a brand that prides itself on offering couture fashion that focuses on craftsmanship and creating beautiful designs. Hetal loves to bring traditional craftsmanship into a new light.

To celebrate their sixth year the brand celebrated their journey with a showcase of their new festive designs. The new collection includes beautiful and detailed embroidery and timeless cuts.

The showcase included beautiful combinations of traditional and modern elements. Continuing with their ethos of celebration, The Royaleum are focussing on using beautiful designs that celebrate the artistry.

Guest List of Important Figures

Meghashrey NGO founder Seema Singh attended the party. The NGO focuses on making a positive change to children's lives by providing food to those in need. Her work in social welfare has been recognised by President Droupadi Murmu and she has been awarded the Maharashtra Bhushan.

Neelam Kothari Soni, a jewellery and interior designer. She is the founder of Neelam Jewels Official, a high-end jewellery store located on Linking Road, Khar West, Mumbai.

Entrepreneur Seema Kiran Sajdeh, who runs her own fashion and beauty businesses. She runs Whylabs.in clothing brand and Just Human India a beauty and cosmetics brand that are currently India's number one neurocosmetics brand.

Celebrating Six Years of Fashion

An intimate celebration that brought together a range of professionals. The Royaleum celebrated six years by showcasing their festive collection. The brand celebrated their journey through design.

This celebration was a reflection of six years of craftsmanship, creativity and celebrating the evolution of modern Indian design.

Instagram/@hetalldhavalshah

Contact Details

Address- 101 Man house, Ground Floor, beside- plug and work, S.V. Road, Vile Parle (W), Mumbai- 400056.

Email i'd- info@theroyaleumatelier.com

Contact number- 8268264411

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