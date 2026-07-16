The Silent Sleep Crisis: Apollo Experts Warn That 80-90% of Sleep Apnoea Cases Go Undiagnosed

PRNewswire

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16: Sleep disorders are emerging as one of the most overlooked public health concerns in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), with experts estimating that nearly 45-50 lakh people across Mumbai and Navi Mumbai may be living with sleep-disordered breathing, while 80-90% remain undiagnosed because symptoms such as loud snoring and excessive daytime fatigue are often dismissed as normal. Apollo Hospitals Navi Mumbai urges citizens not to ignore loud snoring and excessive daytime sleepiness as it launches a dedicated Sleep Disorders Clinic.

Addressing the media at a patient awareness meet, specialists from Apollo Hospitals Navi Mumbai highlighted the growing burden of sleep disorders and emphasised the urgent need for greater public awareness and timely intervention.

Experts noted that the problem is particularly prevalent among working professionals in corporates, where long working hours, irregular sleep schedules, stress and sedentary lifestyles have significantly increased the risk of sleep disorders. Nearly one in five middle-aged working men and women are estimated to be at high risk of Obstructive Sleep Apnoea (OSA).

"Snoring should never be dismissed as a harmless habit," said Dr. Jayalakshmi T. K., Senior Consultant - Pulmonology, Apollo Hospitals Navi Mumbai. "In many individuals, it is the body's warning signal that breathing repeatedly stops during sleep, depriving the brain and heart of oxygen. Left untreated, sleep apnoea can increase the risk of resistant hypertension, heart attack, stroke, diabetes and sudden cardiac events."

Medical experts cautioned that untreated sleep apnoea can increase the risk of major cardiovascular complications by two to three times, making early diagnosis critical. However, awareness remains low, and access to specialised sleep services is limited.

Recognising this growing healthcare need, Apollo Hospitals Navi Mumbai has recently launched a dedicated Sleep Disorders Clinic, offering comprehensive evaluation and treatment for a wide spectrum of sleep disorders. The multidisciplinary clinic brings together pulmonologists, neurologists, ENT specialists, psychiatrists and sleep technologists to provide integrated diagnosis, sleep studies, personalised treatment plans and long-term follow-up.

The patient meet also highlighted inspiring stories of individuals who had spent years battling persistent fatigue, uncontrolled blood pressure, loud snoring and poor-quality sleep before receiving an accurate diagnosis. Their experiences demonstrated how timely treatment can significantly improve overall health, energy levels and quality of life.

Experts urged people not to ignore symptoms such as loud snoring, pauses in breathing during sleep, excessive daytime sleepiness, morning headaches and uncontrolled hypertension, as these could indicate an underlying sleep disorder. Early diagnosis and timely treatment can significantly reduce the risk of serious health complications.

"Sleep is not a luxury, it is a pillar of good health," added Mr. Arunesh Punetha, Regional CEO - Western Region, Apollo Hospitals. "Just as people routinely monitor their blood pressure or blood sugar, they should also pay attention to the quality of their sleep. Our goal is not only to treat sleep disorders but also to increase awareness so that more people recognise the importance of healthy sleep in leading healthier lives."

Apollo Hospitals Navi Mumbai hopes the initiative will encourage more people to recognise the warning signs of sleep disorders and seek timely medical care, helping address one of the region's most under-recognised health challenges.

ABOUT APOLLO HOSPITALS

Apollo revolutionised healthcare when Dr Prathap Reddy opened the first hospital in Chennai in 1983. Today, Apollo is the world's largest integrated healthcare platform with over 10,400 beds across 76 hospitals, 7,113+ pharmacies, 308 clinics, 2,457 diagnostic centres, and 800+ telemedicine centres. It is one of the world's leading cardiac centres, having performed over 3,00,000 angioplasties and 2,00,000 surgeries. Apollo continues to invest in research and innovation to bring the most cutting-edge technologies, equipment, and treatment protocols to ensure patients have access to the best care in the world. Apollo's 1,20,000 family members are dedicated to delivering exceptional care and leaving the world better than we found it.

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