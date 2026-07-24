The Silver Sky Hotels & Resorts Takes Chikkamagaluru to the World Stage at Window To Luxury's Inspirations 2026

VMPL

Chikkamagaluru (Kerala) [India], July 24: The Silver Sky Hotels & Resorts, a nature-immersive coffee and pepper plantation retreat in Chikkamagaluru, represented Karnataka's boutique hospitality sector at Inspirations 2026, an annual showcase hosted by Window To Luxury connecting distinctive properties from the Indian subcontinent with the UK and European travel trade. The resort's team took part in speed-networking sessions across the event's London and Munich legs, held on 30 June, 1 July, and 2 July.

Now in its seventh year, Inspirations has become a fixture for travel advisors, tour operators, and luxury hospitality buyers seeking under-the-radar destinations across the Indian subcontinent. The Silver Sky was among a curated group of boutique hotels, forest lodges, and wellness retreats invited to present directly to senior travel trade professionals through a series of one-to-one meetings, alongside industry talks and discussions on emerging travel trends.

Across both cities, The Silver Sky's representative met with dozens of travel advisors and luxury hospitality professionals, introducing them to the resort's ten-acre working coffee and pepper plantation, its guided coffee trail experience, and its position as one of Chikkamagaluru's emerging luxury nature stays. Conversations spanned itinerary planning, experiential travel offerings, and long-term trade partnerships aimed at bringing more international travellers to the region.

"Our guests don't check in -- they disappear into 10 acres of coffee forest and come back to themselves. We built The Silver Sky because we believed Chikmagalur deserved a resort as extraordinary as the land it sits on. That's not a hospitality concept. That's a conviction."

-- MP Chethan, Founder, The Silver Sky Hotels & Resorts

The Silver Sky's participation reflects a broader push to position Chikkamagaluru -- long known within India for its coffee estates and hill views -- as a serious destination for international luxury and experiential travel. The resort's presence in London and Munich follows a sustained editorial and digital campaign spotlighting the region's trekking routes, coffee heritage, and slow-travel appeal to both domestic and global audiences.

The Silver Sky offers Coffee Cottages, Coffee Cottages with Balcony, Silver Ignots, and Serenity Suites set within the working plantation, alongside The Silver Spoon restaurant, The Silver Peg bar, The Smudge Spa, and dedicated event spaces including The Spruce and The Sunset. Every stay includes a complimentary guided coffee trail through the estate.

The resort will continue building on these trade relationships in the months ahead as part of its wider strategy to strengthen international visibility and direct bookings from the UK and European markets.

About The Silver Sky Hotels & Resorts

The Silver Sky Hotels & Resorts is a luxury nature resort set on a ten-acre working coffee and pepper plantation in Kalledevarapura, Chikkamagaluru, Karnataka. Founded by MP Chethan and Sowmya Chethan, the resort offers immersive plantation stays, a complimentary guided coffee trail, and a curated range of dining, wellness, and event experiences designed around the rhythms of the land.

About Window To Luxury

Window To Luxury is a UK-based trade platform connecting boutique properties from the Indian subcontinent with the European travel trade. Its flagship event, Inspirations, now in its seventh year, brings together hospitality suppliers and senior travel advisors through curated networking, talks, and industry discussions across the UK and European cities.

Contact

The Silver Sky Hotels & Resorts

SY No. 449/2,3,4, Kalledevarapura, Kaimara PO, Chikkamagaluru - 577101

+91 99 0066 0014 | +91 63 6697 1463 | info@thesilversky.in | www.thesilversky.in

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