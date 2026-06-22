The Top 5 Jewellery Trends Defining the Season, Curated by Kushals Fashion Jewellery

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 22: Every season brings a new mood. This one just happens to sparkle a little brighter. After seasons defined by quiet luxury, the Indian fashion scene is embracing a more expressive mood. Jewellery is now the conversation starter, the mood-lifter and, increasingly, the headline act. Ethnic Silver is reclaiming its cool factor, stacks are becoming more personal, and celebration dressing is embracing a touch of glorious colour and excess. From runway cues and red-carpet moments to the pieces already finding their way onto wish lists, Kushals Fashion Jewellery rounds up the 5 trends poised to shape the season ahead.

The Sculptural Statement

Some trends whisper. This one arrives with presence.

Oversized chain-link necklaces, chunky hoops and wide cuffs are emerging as favourites among the fashion set. Defined by bold proportions, smooth curves and striking metal forms, these pieces bring a sculptural quality to everyday dressing. Crafted in premium brass metal with a comfortable fit, they balance artistic expression with effortless wearability, proving that contemporary style is anything but predictable.

Desi maximalism

"If festive jewellery had a love language, it would be bold."

Celebration jewellery has never subscribed to the less-is-more philosophy. This season, desi maximalism is reclaiming its spotlight through bold and layered necklaces, ornate chandbalis, stacked bangles, and craftsmanship that's impossible to overlook. From pieces crafted in antique finishes to intricate kundan designs and statement American diamond styles, these details bring richness and grandeur to every look. The beauty of fashion jewellery lies in its ability to deliver a high-impact look without burning a hole in your pocket. If there was ever a season to make an entrance, this would be it.

The Stack Edit

Once upon a time, matching sets ruled supreme. Now? The charm lies in the mix.

Layered chains, pendant combinations, ring and bracelet stacks and curated ear stories continue to dominate, turning jewellery into a form of self-expression. There's no exact formula and that's precisely the point. The beauty of stacking lies in building combinations that feel collected rather than coordinated, evolving with mood and personal style. With new designs launching every week at Kushals, there's always something new to layer, mix and make your own.

The Silver Temple Revival

Some pieces do more than complete a look. They tell a story.

Intricately handcrafted and adorned with traditional temple and god motifs, silver temple jewellery is having a defining moment. Rich in artistry and rooted in tradition, these pieces bring depth and meaning to festive dressing. Crafted in BIS hallmarked 92.5 silver, they offer a timeless way to celebrate Indian traditions while embracing personal style. In an era of self-expression, wearing your roots proudly has never felt more relevant.

Enter: The Pastel Hues Era

Some jewellery sparkles. Coloured have a little more fun.

The softer tones of the Pastel Hues collection are breathing new life into traditional silhouettes. Lavender and light pink hues, paired with American diamonds and enhanced with 18K gold plating, bring a fresh take to celebration dressing. Whether paired with pastel organza sarees, floral lehengas, or contemporary festive ensembles, these vibrant accents add personality and a welcome sense of fun. Equal parts celebratory and expressive, they prove that neutrals aren't the only way to make a statement.

The final word

This season doesn't ask you to choose between timeless and trend-driven. Instead, it invites you to have fun with both. Whether it's the drama of desi maximalism, the optimism of pastel hues collection, the cool factor of ethnic silver, the ease of stacking or the confidence of a sculptural silhouette, this season's jewellery trends share one common thread: personality. The best pieces aren't just worn-they say something about the person wearing them.

Ready to try the trends?

Discover these styles online at kushals.com or experience them in person at a Kushals Fashion Jewellery store near you. Find your nearest store here: www.kushals.com/pages/stores

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