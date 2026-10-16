The VinFast MPV 7 Gives the Last Row The Love It Deserves

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 15: The VinFast MPV 7 combines flexible seating, dedicated third-row air-conditioning controls and multi-link rear suspension to make family journeys more comfortable for everyone, including those furthest from the driver.

A flexible second row gives the third row room to stretch

If you've ever owned a seven-seater, you'll know that a family trip with grandparents, parents and children calls for all three rows. And when the last row is occupied, those passengers deserve more than just a seat and a wish for good luck.

With its 2,840-mm wheelbase, the VinFast MPV 7 offers the foundation for a spacious three-row cabin, giving even those furthest from the driver room to settle in.

The trick is in the second row. Its seats slide forwards and backwards, while the backrests can be adjusted to suit different preferences. Rather than leaving the space between rows set in stone, families can rearrange it according to who is travelling.

If the grandparents are sitting in the third row, for instance, the second row can slide forward to give them extra legroom. Those in the middle row can still adjust their own seating position, so making room for one passenger does not have to mean asking another to sit like a well-cooked shrimp.

That flexibility comes in handy when the passenger list changes from one trip to the next. A drive with just the parents and children may call for one seating arrangement; a family outing with grandparents or relatives may call for another. The MPV 7 lets the cabin adapt, rather than making the family adapt to the cabin.

And when the third row is not needed, the seats can fold away to create more luggage space. A stroller, suitcases or those mysteriously bulky bags that seem to accompany every family holiday can then have their turn taking up room.

The point is that an MPV's value is not simply about fitting seven people inside. It is about making those seven seats work for the people using them, and knowing when to trade a couple of seats for a little extra luggage space.

Dedicated air vents and multi-link suspension: the last row gets its share of care

Legroom is a good start, but nobody wants to sit at the back waiting for the air-conditioning to remember they exist. With a full cabin on a hot Indian day, getting cool air to the third row is a practical necessity, not a luxury reserved for those sitting closer to the dashboard.

The VinFast MPV 7 addresses this with dedicated air-conditioning vents and controls for the third row, helping passengers at the back stay comfortable when all seven seats are occupied. In other words, the last row need not be the last to feel the breeze.

There are other details to make the journey more comfortable, such as adjustable headrests in the third row that provide support for passengers and a PM2.5 air filter that helps keep the cabin air cleaner. Small considerations, perhaps, but useful when the journey is long and the destination is still a few hours away.

For those sitting at the back, bumps can sometimes feel rather more personal. The MPV 7's multi-link trailing-arm rear suspension is designed to help manage wheel movement and deliver a more composed ride over speed bumps and uneven roads. Indian roads may have their surprises, but passengers in the last row should not have to experience every one of them quite so enthusiastically.

Ultimately, a seven-seat family car should offer more than enough places to sit. It should make room for different passengers, different luggage loads and the small adjustments that turn a crowded trip into a comfortable one. With its flexible seating, dedicated third-row air-conditioning, adjustable headrests and multi-link rear suspension, the VinFast MPV 7 gives the people at the back more reasons to enjoy the journey, even if they are furthest from the front seat and the music controls.

About VinFast

VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS), a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, one of Vietnam's largest conglomerates, is a pure-play electric vehicle ("EV") manufacturer with the mission of making EVs accessible to everyone. VinFast's product lineup today includes a wide range of electric SUVs, e-scooters, and e-buses.

VinFast is currently embarking on its next growth phase through rapid expansion of its distribution and dealership network globally and increasing its manufacturing capacities with a focus on key markets across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

Learn more at: www.vinfastauto.in.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)