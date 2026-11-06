The Whitestone Hotels and Resorts Launches Ujhi Villas in Manali - A New Extended-Stay and Experiential Hospitality Brand

VMPL

Manali (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 6: The Whitestone Hotels and Resorts is pleased to announce the launch of Ujhi Villas, Manali, marking its strategic expansion into the extended-stay and experiential hospitality segment.

Rooted in the local Kullvi dialect, the word "Ujhi" means "Up", drawing inspiration from the mountainous landscape of Kullu and symbolising aspiration, elevation and a fresh perspective towards travel and hospitality.

More than just a name, Ujhi reflects the brand's philosophy of looking beyond conventional hospitality and creating experiences that allow guests to connect more deeply with their surroundings. It represents the idea of rising above the ordinary, embracing the mountains and experiencing a destination at one's own pace.

Conceived as an extension of The Whitestone Hotels and Resorts' hospitality vision, Ujhi Villas is designed for travellers seeking more than conventional accommodation. It caters to the growing demand for extended stays, private villa experiences, leisurely mountain escapes and immersive destination-led travel.

Located in the picturesque surroundings of Manali, Ujhi Villas brings together the privacy and comfort of villa-style living with thoughtful hospitality, offering guests an opportunity to experience the mountains in a more personal and meaningful way.

The launch reflects The Whitestone Hotels and Resorts' broader strategy of developing differentiated hospitality concepts that respond to evolving traveller preferences. As travel behaviour shifts towards longer stays, personalisation and experience-driven accommodation, the group sees significant potential in hospitality formats that place the destination and guest experience at the centre.

Speaking on the launch, Parth Sharma, Director of The Whitestone Hotels and Resorts, said:

"At Whitestone, we believe the future of hospitality lies in creating experiences rather than simply providing accommodation. The name Ujhi, which means 'Up' in our local Kullvi dialect, carries a special connection to the land we come from. It represents our aspiration to look beyond conventional hospitality and create something that resonates with the changing expectations of travellers. With Ujhi Villas, we are bringing together the spirit of the Himalayas, the comfort of extended living and a more experiential approach to hospitality. This is an important step in our journey towards building a portfolio of distinctive hospitality brands."

Ujhi Villas will operate as a distinct hospitality brand within The Whitestone Hotels and Resorts' growing portfolio, complementing its existing resort offerings while opening new opportunities in the extended-stay, villa and experiential accommodation segments.

With this launch, The Whitestone Hotels and Resorts continues its commitment to developing innovative hospitality concepts rooted in local identity while catering to the aspirations of modern travellers.

About The Whitestone Hotels and Resorts

The Whitestone Hotels and Resorts is a hospitality group rooted in Himachal Pradesh, focused on developing and operating distinctive accommodation and experiential hospitality concepts. The group is committed to creating memorable guest experiences through destination-led hospitality, personalised service and differentiated property concepts.

Media Enquiries:

The Whitestone Hotels and Resorts

Website: www.whitestoneresorts.com

Manali, Himachal Pradesh, India

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