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Home / Content / Press Releases ANI / The World at Jubilee Hills' Independence Day Campaign Reimagines the National Anthem with India's Sounds

The World at Jubilee Hills' Independence Day Campaign Reimagines the National Anthem with India's Sounds

Tennis player James Blake

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 12:00 AM IST
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NewsVoir

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 12: In a unique tribute to India's unity in diversity this Independence Day, The World at Jubilee Hills - Hyderabad's ultra-luxury development - presents a novel musical campaign that brings together 50 sounds from across the country to create a beautiful melody to the tune of Jana Gana Mana.

Conceptualised and created by Chennai-based 'Be Positive 24 Innovation Design, the new campaign uses more than 50 distinct sounds captured from across the country, the sound of a rocket launching, a passing train, birds, school bells, temple bells, streets, people, musical instruments, nature and movement, to together become one song in the tune of the national anthem.

"India is our home, and this is a musical tribute to our beautiful home, on her birthday. As a developer, we have always tried to create delight through innovation. We wanted to do something that was simple in thought, but powerful in emotion. We know that the world is listening to India," said Sidharth Reddy Indukuri, CEO, The World at Jubilee Hills.

"We recorded over 100 sounds and spent weeks experimenting with them, selecting the ones that could come together musically and meaningfully. The sound and film went through more than 35 iterations. It took us nearly 100 days and multiple partners to put everything together. It was painstaking, sometimes maddening, but incredibly rewarding," said Abhishek D Shah, Founder, Be Positive 24 Innovation Design.

The campaign film will go live on August 12, 2026, on The World at Jubilee Hills' YouTube channel and will be amplified across the brand's social media platforms. From August 13 onwards, the campaign will be further extended through an influencer-led activation, bringing relevant creators and pages into the conversation and taking this musical tribute to India's unity and diversity to a wider audience.

Website: theworldjh.com

Youtube Campaign Video - www.youtube.com/watch?v=byuG2ST7P3s & feature=youtu.be

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 8:25 PM IST

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