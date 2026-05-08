thefinebox launches nickel-safe jewelry in India with a promise of affordable luxury, quality craftsmanship and accessibility

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 8: thefinebox, India's first accessible jewelry brand built entirely on certified skin-safe materials, has officially launched with a mission to end what its founder calls the industry's most persistent silence: the undisclosed use of nickel in everyday gold-plated jewelry. The brand offers two certified materials -- 925 hallmarked sterling silver and 18k gold vermeil over sterling silver -- both completely nickel-safe, and backed by a one-year wear warranty; a first in India's accessible jewelry market.

India has questioned fast fashion, scrutinised skincare ingredients, and led one of the world's most active conversations on lab-grown diamonds. Yet jewelry -- worn against the skin every single day -- has remained exempt from scrutiny. Most accessible jewelry sold across India uses nickel-based alloy as its base metal beneath a thin gold plating. Nickel is one of the most common contact allergens in the world. The resulting rashes have long gone unnamed, undiagnosed, and unreported -- women blaming themselves for sensitive skin, when the cause was in the metal.

thefinebox addresses this with gold vermeil -- pronounced ver-may -- the global standard for accessible fine jewelry, widely available across Europe and North America, and now introduced to India's accessible market for the first time. Vermeil is defined as 18k gold plated over a hallmarked sterling silver base. The result is jewelry that meets international skin-safety standards, lasts significantly longer than conventional plated pieces, and carries a warranty the industry has never offered.

Material Standard: Industry vs. thefinebox

Most Indian Brands

- Material: Uses thin gold plating over a nickel alloy base.

- Skin Safety: Often contains nickel, which is a very common skin allergen that can cause irritation or rashes.

- Longevity: Typically comes with no warranty, meaning if the plating fades or breaks, you're on your own.

thefinebox

- Material: Uses 18k gold vermeil (a significantly thicker layer of gold) over 925 hallmarked sterling silver.

- Skin Safety: Guaranteed 100% nickel-safe, making it ideal for those with sensitive skin or metal allergies.

- Longevity: Includes a 1-year wear warranty, offering peace of mind regarding the durability of the finish.

"I grew up in a village where jewelry sat behind glass -- for other people. I moved to Canada at 19 with nothing, built franchises, real estate, and Michelin-recognised restaurants.

Through every industry, the question was always the same: what does this person deserve? When I got into manufacturing, I saw what the jewelry industry had quietly chosen -- nickel alloys, thin plating, no accountability. Women were getting rashes and blaming themselves. India's young women question everything now -- except what touches their skin every day. That ends with thefinebox."

-- Mitul Kakadiya, Founder, thefinebox

About the Founder

Mitul Kakadiya was raised beside Gujarat's Gir forest. At 19, he left India to build a future across franchising, manufacturing, and hospitality in Canada, earning the Michelin Bib Gourmand recognition consecutively in 2022 and 2023. thefinebox marks his return to India with a single conviction: quality is not a luxury -- it is a right.

Collections: Design Built on Meaning

thefinebox launches with six collections across three distinct design philosophies, each developed to move away from trend-chasing and toward enduring intention:

- Sculptural & Statement: Architectural forms, bold ear cuffs, and oversized pendants designed to command a room.

- Nature-Led & Symbolic: Dragonflies, birthstones, and botanicals. Designs rooted in nature, which does not follow trends.

- Everyday Essentials: Clean, stackable, quietly distinctive pieces -- the kind she forgets she is wearing, until someone asks.

About thefinebox

thefinebox is India's first accessible jewelry brand built on 925 hallmarked sterling silver and 18k gold vermeil. All pieces are 100% nickel-safe and carry a one-year wear warranty. The brand operates under the philosophy "Honestly Flawed, Perfectly Fine" -- a commitment to radical material transparency in a category that has long avoided it. thefinebox is available exclusively online at thefinebox.com.

Media Contact

The Fine Box Communications

Website: www.thefinebox.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)