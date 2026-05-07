These Authors Are Winning the Hearts of Readers in 2026

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 7: From powerful stories to thought-provoking ideas, a fresh wave of authors is capturing readers' attention in 2026. Across fiction, poetry, self-help, memoirs, and more, these writers are bringing honesty, creativity, and real emotion to their work. Their books speak to everyday experiences, spark new thoughts, and stay with readers long after the last page. Each author featured here brings a distinct voice and perspective, yet they all share one thing--a strong ability to connect. Together, they are shaping reading trends and building loyal audiences across genres and age groups.

Abhishek Uday Salvi

Abhishek Uday Salvi brings a fresh voice that blends logic with emotion. With a background in engineering, business, and work across global firms, he writes stories that connect science, nature, and human life in a simple, engaging way. His book The Overlooked Sentience looks beyond humans, telling powerful stories of animals and their emotions. Through 4 gripping narratives, he raises questions about empathy and how we treat other living beings. Abhishek's writing connects with readers who enjoy meaningful stories that stay with them long after the last page.

Karina Pandya

Karina Pandya is a versatile writer who moves with ease across fiction, memoir, and poetry. Her work often looks at city life, identity, and human emotions with honesty and warmth. In her latest book, Purrfectly Ridiculous Tales, she brings fun, chaos, and heart through the lives of four unforgettable cats. Full of humor and feel-good moments, the stories capture the small joys of everyday life. With years of writing, teaching, and speaking behind her, Karina continues to win readers over with stories that feel real, lively, and full of charm.

Dr. Sonal Sanghavi

Dr. Sonal Sanghavi is a medical practitioner with over four decades of experience, a solo traveler, and a spiritual author. She is the creator of the Tetralogy of Sanatan Dharma, a four-volume series designed for modern readers. In Living Miracles in KaliYuga (Vol IV), with a bonus section on the Kalki Avatar, she presents short, easy-to-read chapters featuring rare stories and present-day miracles. Her writing makes complex spiritual ideas easy to understand, offering a gentle starting point for those exploring deeper meaning beyond traditional scriptures.

Ajay Mohan

Ajay Mohan, an IIT Kanpur engineer, turned to writing after a successful corporate career - and it clearly paid off. His debut novel, Phi Phi Follies - A Tale of Middle-Age Romance, brings a fresh and funny take on love. The story follows a sharp, often bickering couple making a trip as a last-ditch effort to fix their fading spark, only to land in chaos and comedy. With real-life moments, humor, and emotion, Ajay's writing feels honest and relatable, making readers laugh, reflect, and stay hooked till the very end.

Khurshed Dordi

Khurshed Dordi is a seasoned global business leader with over 30 years of experience working with CEOs, founders, and top teams across 30+ markets. Known for driving growth and leading change, he now brings his sharp insights into writing. His book, The Art of Conversation, focuses on one skill most people overlook--clear, confident communication. Blending real-world lessons with simple ideas, Khurshed shows how better conversations can open doors in work and life. His straight-talking style is striking a chord with readers who want practical, no-fluff guidance.

Dhritiman Chakraborty

Dhritiman Chakraborty is an award-winning author, corporate leader, and executive coach who turns real work-life lessons into clear, useful ideas. With over 20 years of experience, he writes about growth, focus, and handling tough feedback. His latest book, Built By Feedback, shows how honest input can shape better careers and stronger mindsets. Backed by awards and strong reader response, his work connects with professionals at all stages. Dhritiman's simple, practical style makes big ideas easy to act on--and that's what keeps readers coming back.

Jennifer Nandi

Jennifer Nandi turns a life of travel into stories that feel raw, real, and full of life. A guide by passion, she thrives in places where plans change, and the unexpected takes over. In her book, Ink on the Move, she shares her solo travels across India, blending nature, people, and personal moments into one flowing narrative. Writing at 74, she brings honesty, courage, and quiet wisdom to every page. Jennifer's voice connects with readers who enjoy travel stories that go deeper than just places--they stay with you.

Ajay Jugraan

Ajay Jugraan is a corporate lawyer by profession and a poet at heart. Writing in both Hindi and English, he blends sharp observation with deep feeling. His latest collection, Ratatouille & Potpourri Poems, captures thoughts, moods, and everyday moments with ease and honesty. Covering love, memory, nature, and social life, his poems feel real and relatable. With a simple yet thoughtful expression, Jugraan connects effortlessly with readers. His poetry resonates with those who seek content that speaks to their emotions, and has earned him a following among readers who value clarity, warmth, and authenticity.

Pratiksha Misra

Pratiksha Misra is an author, poet, and tech professional who blends logic with folklore to explore fear, belief, and the human mind.With over 20 years in technology and a lifelong passion for storytelling, she creates horror that feels real, raw, and culturally rooted.Her latest release, BhootaGappa Odisha Edition, brings together Odisha's superstitions and 50 dark folklore stories shared by real people--capturing lived experiences where reality and the unknown quietly intersect.

Ashok Tiwari

Ashok Tiwari brings years of banking and business experience into sharp, practical writing. Known for his work in quality, process improvement, and automation, he focuses on making complex work simple and effective. His book, The Pulse of Progress, shows how to move from daily chaos to clear, steady systems that actually work. Packed with real-world ideas, it speaks to professionals and business owners alike. Ashok's straight, no-nonsense style makes his insights easy to follow--and that's exactly why readers are paying attention in 2026.

Buy these books

As readers continue to look for stories that feel real and meaningful, these authors are setting the tone for what resonates in 2026. Their work goes beyond genres, touching on life, growth, relationships, and everything in between. With each book, they are building trust, sparking conversations, and leaving a lasting impact. Whether you are picking up a novel, a poetry collection, or a self-help guide, these voices are worth your time. Keep an eye on them--they are not slowing down, and readers are clearly loving what they bring.

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