THINK Gas MD & CEO Meets Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister to Discuss VAT Reduction on Natural Gas

NewsVoir

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 22: In a significant step towards promoting cleaner energy adoption and strengthening the natural gas ecosystem in Madhya Pradesh, Mr. Abhilesh Gupta, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, THINK Gas, met with Mr. Mohan Yadav, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, to discuss the potential benefits of a reduction in Value Added Tax (VAT) on natural gas in the state.

During the meeting, the THINK Gas leadership highlighted the critical role natural gas plays in the Hon'ble Prime Minister's vision for India's energy future. This was evident during the crisis which revealed that the importance of reducing dependence on LPG needs to be expedited. The current National Drive for LPG to PNG conversion is also in line with this vision. THINK Gas also emphasized that a reduction in VAT on natural gas would improve significant affordability for residential consumers of PNG, enhance state revenues, promote cleaner mobility, and accelerate the state's transition towards a sustainable energy future.

Madhya Pradesh is strategically positioned to emerge as a leading natural gas-driven economy, supported by its central location and growing industrial and economic activity. Rationalisation of VAT on natural gas is expected to enhance the affordability and competitiveness of PNG and CNG, thereby accelerating adoption across households, industries, commercial establishments, and the transport sector. Several neighbouring states have implemented lower VAT rates on natural gas, contributing to higher fuel penetration, industrial growth, and cleaner mobility. A similar approach in Madhya Pradesh could support increased investment, strengthen economic competitiveness, expand consumer access to cleaner fuels, and advance the state's sustainability and energy transition objectives. The positive engagement of the Hon'ble Chief Minister on this important issue is greatly appreciated, and continued collaboration with the Government of Madhya Pradesh is expected to further support the state's clean energy transition.

The meeting also covered THINK Gas' ongoing investments in expanding natural gas infrastructure across Madhya Pradesh, including the development of DPNG connections, PNG networks and CNG stations to improve energy accessibility and support economic development in urban, industrial, and rural areas.

As one of the key contributors to the development of City Gas Distribution infrastructure in Madhya Pradesh, THINK Gas believes that a competitive tax regime will unlock significant value for consumers and industry alike. Lower VAT on natural gas can directly benefit lakhs of Domestic Households using PNG and CNG users, lower energy costs, support industrial competitiveness, encourage investment, and accelerate the state's transition towards a cleaner and more sustainable energy future.

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