Thrillophilia Unlocks Exclusive Shopping Rewards at Changi Airport for Indian Travellers

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 4: Thrillophilia customers travelling to or through Singapore Changi Airport can enjoy exclusive shopping privileges, including in-store discounts and online deals.

Thrillophilia, India's largest travel operator, has announced its third collaboration with Changi Airport Group, offering exclusive shopping benefits for Indian travellers passing through Singapore Changi Airport from 4 May to 30 June 2026.

Thrillophilia customers travelling to or through Changi Airport will enjoy a range of exclusive shopping perks across key retail outlets, and online deals on iShopChangi.com:

In-store at Lotte Duty Free (Liquor) and Shilla Duty Free (Beauty) across the Transit Area in Terminals 1, 2, 3, and 4:

* S$10 off with a minimum spend of S$100

* S$30 off with a minimum spend of S$250

Start shopping up to 30 days before your flight on iShopChangi.com and enjoy:

* 15% off with minimum spend of S$80 with promo code: 26THRILLO15 (capped at S$50 and limited to 2 redemptions per customer)

In addition, customers can also enjoy Changi Airport's ongoing gift-with-purchase promotion, where travellers flying to or from India will receive a complimentary backpack worth S$39.90 with qualifying spend at participating outlets (while stocks last).

"Changi Airport Group has been a fantastic partner for us over the years, and this campaign reflects what we can build together. Our shared goal has always been simple: to make the journey more rewarding for Indian travellers at every step," said Abhishek Daga, Co-founder of Thrillophilia.

Singapore continues to rank among the most popular destinations for Indian travellers. As the world's most awarded airport, Changi Airport offers over 700 dining and retail options to suit every traveller. This exclusive shopping privilege for Thrillophilia's customers elevates the travel experience, making the journey through Changi Airport as rewarding as the destination itself.

Travellers can explore packages to Singapore and beyond and unlock these exclusive benefits at Thrillophilia's website.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)