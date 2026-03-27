Thrillophilia Wins 'AI in Travel' at ET Entrepreneur Awards 2026

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 27: Thrillophilia, India's most trusted multi-day tour operator, has been awarded the 'AI in Travel' recognition at the Economic Times Entrepreneur Awards 2026, held in Mumbai. This award clearly highlights how well the company has been using artificial intelligence for its operations. This utilisation goes across the entire lifecycle of multi-day tours. It starts from when the itinerary gets created and checked for whether it's feasible for the on-ground coordination and final delivery. And all of this is seamlessly implemented in what most consider one of the highest operationally complex travel categories, that is, multi-day tours, an approach that recently helped Thrillophilia earn the AI in Travel recognition at the ET Entrepreneur Awards 2026.

India's Multi-Day Tour Operator of Choice

Founded in Bangalore and headquartered in Jaipur, Thrillophilia is a travel brand that focuses on building and delivering complex multi-day tours that span multiple destinations and require coordination across several logistics components. These itineraries often involve several logistical complications and depend on coordination between transport, stays, activities, and multiple on-ground partners.

The company operates across India as well as international destinations such as Europe, East Africa, and Southeast Asia. Its offerings range from private European itineraries to Kenya safari holidays. One can explore even the culturally immersive experiences with them, such as the Himalayan journeys.

Between FY2021 and FY2025, Thrillophilia has served more than 1 million travellers through its multi-day tour offerings. Through these services, the company operates at a revenue scale of ₹500 crore and above with EBITDA profitability, reflecting how consistently they deliver quality in an industry and segment as demanding as that of multi-day tour travel.

AI That Supports Execution, Not Just Planning

Thrillophilia's approach to technology is simple yet very targeted. They centre it around a set of AI systems developed in-house. Further, each system is designed in a separate manner so that it addresses a specific challenge within this multi-day tour lifecycle.

- AI Itinerary Builder: Starting with this AI Itinerary Builder, the company creates personalised, day-by-day travel plans. A Feasibility Agent then comes into the picture to validate them. The route ordering, availability, seasonality, and timing are some of the factors well checked before the itinerary is shared with a traveller.

- Thrillo Voice AI: Thrillo Voice AI, manages initial customer interactions. It also deals with qualifying leads and directs them to the right travel advisor based on the already captured relevant context.

- CallMind: CallMind is known to record, interpret, and finally analyse customer conversations. This way it improves how the advisor delivers solutions, their performance and maintains quality consistency across teams.

- Trip Management System: The Trip Management System converts confirmed bookings into a structured execution pipeline. It is highly used majorly by the operations teams, who get real-time visibility into every element of each active tour.

- Lead Intelligence Engine: The Lead Intelligence Engine evaluates enquiries and routes them to see where and to whom an enquiry needs to be assigned. For instance, more complex or high-value trips are handled by experienced advisors.

These systems have a way of working as connected layers instead of merely acting as standalone tools. In practice, it means every stage of a trip, whether it's planning, validation, booking or on-ground execution, is linked. So, the systems allow the team to get complete visibility. Eventually, this is what results in ensuring smoother coordination and more reliable delivery for travellers.

The Thinking Behind the Recognition

Speaking on the approach, the company stated a clear difference, which highlighted how it uses AI within travel operations:

"Most platforms are using AI to help travellers plan better. We are using it to help our teams execute better. In multi-day travel, planning is expected. Reliable execution is what truly matters," said a spokesperson at Thrillophilia.

At Thrillophilia, the operating model is built in a way that defines the division of roles. For instance, AI systems handle intelligence-driven processes. These include the ones ranging from itinerary creation and checking how viable the trip is to lead scoring and operational monitoring. Human travel experts and on-ground coordinators are assigned to take responsibility for delivery.

Experts at Thrillophilia are accountable for each AI-generated outcome separately to get to the final output. Balancing the AI efficiency with human ownership in such a manner is what truly forms the core of the company's approach. This denotes how they manage complex travel experiences so well.

Key Highlights

- More than 1 million travellers have been served for multi-day tours, within FY2021 and FY2025

- ₹500 crore and above in revenue with EBITDA profitability

- Operations are found all across India, Europe, East Africa, Southeast Asia, and even further

- Fully in-house AI stack covering itinerary building, feasibility checks, voice AI, trip management, conversation intelligence, and lead routing

- Founded in Bangalore and headquartered in Jaipur

- Award received at the ET Entrepreneur Awards 2026 in Mumbai

About Thrillophilia

Thrillophilia is India's most trusted multi-day tour operator, offering personalised packages that are delivered seamlessly by their on-ground destination experts. The company's operations are widespread across India and international destinations. Having executed trips for 1 million+ travellers, they operate on a model built on a simple principle: AI handles the planning, while humans ensure the delivery.

Media Contact: pr@thrillophilia.com

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