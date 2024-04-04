Thrissur Piles Clinic Wins Award for Minimally Invasive Treatments

PNN

New Delhi [India], April 4: Dr RaviRam S, a leading proctologist at a Thrissur-based clinic specialising in laser treatments for piles, fissures, and fistulas, was recently recognised for his commitment to excellence in the field. Dr RaviRam, a highly regarded gastrosurgeon with over 14 years of experience, was honoured at the prestigious 11th Global Icon Awards held in New Delhi on 11th March 2024.

The clinic, focused on treating proctology-related problems with minimal patient discomfort and faster recovery times, emphasises protocol-based treatment plans. Their procedures cater primarily to individuals aged 20-70, a demographic often affected by piles.

"We offer advanced, minimally invasive laser procedures like HAL-RAR and Mucopexy, ensuring minimal scarring and pain," explains Dr RaviRam. The clinic has successfully treated patients from various socio-economic backgrounds, including many through heavily discounted medical camps.

The clinic's minimally invasive techniques have resulted in a high success rate, allowing many patients to return to work within a week after treatment--a significant advantage in a field where recovery times can be lengthy.

Celebrating Healthcare Excellence

The 11th Global Icon Awards ceremony, held on March 11th, 2024, celebrated and honoured individuals and organisations across various sectors for their commitment to excellence, innovation, and best practices. Notably, cricket legend Virender Sehwag was the Chief Guest, adding a sense of encouragement to the atmosphere. Healthcare professionals, alongside achievers from real estate, education, and service industries, were recognised for their contributions.

This recognition of Dr RaviRam and his clinic highlights the growing adoption of minimally invasive laser treatments in proctology, offering patients a faster and ultimately less disruptive path to recovery.

For more information, please visit:- thrissurpilesclinic.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)