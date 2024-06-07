TiE Rajasthan Partners with Chir Amrit Legal LLP to Offer Pro Bono Legal Support to Startups

PNN

Rajasthan [India], June 7: TiE Rajasthan is delighted to announce its recent collaboration with Chir Amrit Legal LLP, formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on June 3rd. The MoU was signed in the presence of TiE Rajasthan President, Dr. Sheenu Jhawar, Senior Advocate Sanjay Jhawar, Founder of Chir Amrit Legal LLP, Adv. Prakul Khurana, CA Nikhil Totuka and the TiE committee members.

This partnership marks a significant step forward in supporting startups affiliated with TiE Rajasthan by providing them with pro bono legal guidance from the experienced team at Chir Amrit Legal LLP. Recognizing the unique challenges faced by startups in areas such as company structuring, equity dilution, co-founder arrangements, and ESOPs, both organizations have committed to offering a predetermined volume of hours or assistance to selected startups.

Chir Amrit Legal LLP has committed to providing pro bono legal advisory services to startups approaching TiE Rajasthan for guidance and investments. TiE will schedule these meetings, giving prior notice, and they can be held either physically or virtually. The firm will engage its legal professionals as needed. This collaboration aims to empower startups affiliated with TiE Rajasthan by equipping them with essential legal guidance, thereby facilitating their growth and success in the ever-evolving entrepreneurial landscape.

"Startups face unique challenges that often require specialized guidance beyond basic cost accounting. Our collaboration with Chir Amrit Legal LLP ensures that startups receive credible and tailored legal support," said Dr. Sheenu Jhawar, President of TiE Rajasthan.

