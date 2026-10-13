TimBuckDo Partners with Hubble to Expand Opportunities for India's Student Community

NewsVoir

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], October 13: TimBuckDo and Hubble have partnered to explore new opportunities to engage students participating in gigs, campaigns, and engagement opportunities on the TimBuckDo platform.

The partnership brings together TimBuckDo's student community and Hubble's digital ecosystem, with both companies looking to create more meaningful experiences and opportunities for students.

Commenting on the partnership, Mythri Kumar, Co-Founder & CEO, TimBuckDo, said, "Creating earning and gig opportunities is one part of the experience we want to build for students. As a student-first company, we also believe in understanding and addressing the everyday needs and wants of this community. Through our partnership with Hubble, we can now bring relevant student discounts and offers to our users, giving them more value beyond the opportunities they find on TimBuckDo. For us, being student-first means not just helping students earn, but also helping them make the most of what they earn."

Commenting on the partnership, Mayank, Founder, Hubble said, "Students are India's next generation of earners and spenders. Partnering with TimBuckDo lets us bring 500+ brands to over 700,000 students at the exact moment they earn. That is what rewards infrastructure is built for."

Hubble provides digital infrastructure for businesses across customer engagement, incentives and rewards-led programmes.

TimBuckDo is a Bangalore-based consumer tech company building the Pink Collar Economy through its network of verified, educated college students, or "Doers," who address everyday household and business needs across India. Backed by Rukam Capital, Turbostart, Arjun Vaidya and Anupam Bansal, TimBuckDo has partnered with organisations including Decathlon, ONDC and Aditya Birla.

The partnership brings together TimBuckDo's growing Doer community and Hubble's ecosystem, while laying the foundation for future initiatives that can create additional value for students.

About TimBuckDo

TimBuckDo is Bangalore-based consumer tech building the Pink Collar Economy, an organised, on-demand layer of verified, educated college students ("Doers") solving everyday household and business convenience needs across India.

Every modern household has everyday needs like pet care, errands, child support, elder support, personal styling and shopping assistance, home management support, and quick business help, that call for educated, on-demand, flexible manpower beyond the traditional house-help or blue-collar labour category. TimBuckDo is that place.

The brand promise: "There's a Doer for that." Whatever the task, there's a verified, educated Doer ready to take it on, making everyday convenience simple, dependable, and just a tap away.

Backed by Rukam Capital, Turbostart, angel investors Arjun Vaidya and Anupam Bansal, and partnered with organisations including Decathlon, ONDC and Aditya Birla.

Website: www.timbuckdo.com

About Hubble

Hubble is a rewards and loyalty infrastructure platform based in India. Through its plug-and-play SDK and API, Hubble enables digital platforms to embed rewards stores and gift card programmes, with access to a catalogue of 500+ brands across 20+ categories, including food, fashion, travel, and entertainment.

Integrations can go live in under a week, and over 1,200 companies use Hubble to run rewards, incentives, and engagement programmes.

Website: www.myhubble.money

Instagram: @hubblemoney

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