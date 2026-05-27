TimbuckDo Signs MoU with Karnataka DCTE to Boost Student Employability and Gig Opportunities

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 27: TimbuckDo, India's pioneering student gig and growth platform, presented its strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Department of Collegiate and Technical Education Karnataka under the Government of Karnataka during the Campus to Career Summit 2026. The collaboration is aimed at empowering students with industry exposure, employability opportunities, and structured pathways to financial independence.

The MoU was presented in the esteemed presence of the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Karnataka, Shri Siddaramaiah, marking a significant step toward strengthening the bridge between higher education and the future workforce ecosystem in the state. The initiative was designed to enable students across government and technical colleges in Karnataka to access verified part-time gigs, internships, project-based opportunities, and career development resources through TimbuckDo's platform.

This collaboration builds upon TimbuckDo's ongoing commitment to solving one of India's most pressing youth challenges the gap between academic education and real-world employability. Through the partnership, students will gain access to flexible earning opportunities, practical work exposure, financial literacy resources, and skill-building initiatives designed to prepare them for the evolving demands of the modern workforce and gig economy.

Speaking on the partnership, Mythri Kumar, Founder & CEO of TimbuckDo, said, "India's students are looking for more than just degrees today they are actively seeking real-world exposure, financial independence, and meaningful career opportunities while they study. Our collaboration with the Department of Collegiate and Technical Education, Government of Karnataka, is closely aligned with TimbuckDo's larger mission of helping students earn, learn and grow through meaningful opportunities. We believe this collaboration can create a scalable and impactful employability ecosystem for the youth of Karnataka."

Unlike traditional job platforms, TimbuckDo is building a comprehensive ecosystem focused exclusively on students. The platform combines KYC-verified gigs and internships with AI-enabled opportunity matching, curated lifestyle benefits, upskilling resources, and community-driven engagement initiatives. One of its flagship initiatives, the Intrapreneurship Campus Ambassador Program, already spans over 300 colleges and provides students with leadership, sales, and real-world project experience.

The partnership comes at a time when India's student workforce and gig economy are witnessing rapid growth, with increasing demand for flexible work opportunities and skill-based learning models. By integrating technology, employability, and industry access, the collaboration aims to create stronger career pathways for students across Karnataka's educational institutions.

Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Bengaluru, TimbuckDo has rapidly expanded across Tier-1 and Tier-2 cities and is backed by a strong network of prominent investors and venture firms including Nandkishore (Andy) Kalambi, Founder of Kanu Ventures LLC; the Late Mr. Morton Meyerson, Chair at the Morton H Meyerson Family Foundation; Arjun Vaidya, Managing Partner at V3 Ventures and Founder of Dr. Vaidya's; Turbostart Venture Capital Fund; Sandesh Sharda, Angel Investor and Titan on Ideabaaz; Shaili Chopra; Anupam Bansal; Rukam Capital; and Ideabaaz. The company continues to position itself as a leading student empowerment platform focused on enabling financial independence, employability, and future-readiness among India's youth.

About TimbuckDo

Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Bengaluru, TimbuckDo Innovations Pvt Ltd is a student gig and growth platform that empowers India's youth to earn, learn, and grow. Co-founded by Mythri Kumar and Apoorv Sharma Prasad, the company connects students with verified part-time gigs, internships, and project-based opportunities while also offering financial literacy tools, lifestyle benefits, and upskilling resources. TimbuckDo's mission is to bridge the gap between education and employability by creating a trusted ecosystem where students gain practical exposure, financial independence, and career readiness during their academic journey.

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