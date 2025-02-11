Times Gujarat Icons 2024: Celebrating Gujarat's Trailblazers

PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 11: Gujarat, renowned for its enterprising spirit and dynamic business landscape, recently celebrated its leading lights at the prestigious Times Gujarat Icons. This distinguished event honoured the brands, organisations, and individuals who contributed immensely to the state's remarkable growth and societal progress. The Times Gujarat Icons recognise excellence across diverse sectors, showcasing the innovation, dedication, and impact of Gujarat's most influential figures. Winners were selected through an independent market research process conducted by Avance Insights Pvt Ltd. The following individuals and organisations have been recognised as Times Gujarat Icons for their outstanding contributions:

* Abdulhaq Iraki (German Green Steel and Power Ltd) - Excellence in Green Steel Manufacturing. A Gujarat-based business conglomerate with 50+ years of expertise in the steel industry.

* Ajaysinh Parmar & Dhanushsinh Chauhan (Harsiddhi Financial Services) - Outstanding Contribution in Financial Services. Simplifying finance and transforming lives in rural and semi-urban India.

* Alpesh L. Vadera (Matruchhaya General Hospital) - Outstanding Performance in Healthcare. Providing affordable, quality treatment in Bhiloda with a commitment to community well-being.

* Amit Singh (Amigo Cyber Technology LLP) - Excellence in Cyber Security Services. Partnering with corporates, MSMEs, and institutions for data security and cyber training.

* Angel Rajesh Francis & Valerie Raj (The Goan Bakery) - Excellence in Bakery & Culinary Innovation. Blending traditional Goan flavors with a modern twist.

* Arjun Singh Rathore & Prafulla Nathawat - Excellence in Business Impact: Agency of the Year. Recognized for impactful leadership and innovation in business.

* Bhanwar Rathore Design Studio - Excellence in Design & Architecture Coaching. Shaping 60,000+ design careers over 19 years.

* CA Ravi Chhawchharia - Excellence in CA Education. Leading educational innovations in the field of accountancy.

* Dharmedrasinh Rajput (Gokul Nutrients Pvt Ltd) - Inspiring Entrepreneur of the Year - FMCG. Visionary leader driving sustainable growth in the FMCG sector.

* Dhruv Shah (Satva Gold) - Excellence in Gold & Diamond Jewellery. Revolutionizing online jewelry through luxury and accessibility.

* Dr. Shivanshu Srivastava (YGEN Healthcare Pvt Ltd) - Service Excellence in Pathology Diagnostics. Innovating diagnostics for accessible healthcare.

* Dr. Chirag Javia (Dr. Javia's Pets & Paws Veterinary Hospitals Pvt Ltd) - Excellence in Pet Healthcare Services. Pioneering holistic pet healthcare solutions.

* Dr. Hina Shah - Exceptional Contribution to Rural Entrepreneurship Development. Empowering over a million entrepreneurs, especially women, since the 1980s.

* Dr. M. P. Chandran - Outstanding Education Innovator. Chairman of ASIA Charitable Trust and President of JG University.

* Dr. Naman Ajudiya (Aarogyadeep Ayurveda) - Hall of Fame in Ayurveda Hair Medicine. Transforming hair care with Ayurvedic solutions.

* Gokul Snacks - Fastest Growing Snacks Brand in Gujarat. A legacy of 20+ years in snack production.

* Grace Renewable Energy Ltd - Excellence in Solar Energy Solutions. Advancing sustainable power with innovation.

* Hardik Indukumar Kadia - Excellence in Brand Designing & Digital Marketing. Driving measurable success through precision-tailored strategies.

* Hemant Jain (Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd - Killer Jeans) - Excellence in the Garment Sector. Innovating fashion and retail growth.

* I. M. Possible Social Media Studio (elnfluenz) - Excellence in Brand Growth via Social Media. Serving 450+ premium clients, including Fortune 500 companies.

* Jaiveek Chaudhary & Jashraj Chaudhary (Sahjanand Builders Group) - Emerging Builder Young Achievers of the Year. Transforming Ahmedabad's skyline with integrity and excellence.

* Jigar Shah (Madhuvan Group) - Real Estate Icon of the Year. Redefining Vadodara's real estate landscape.

* Jignesh Kugashiya (Youngbrainz Infotech Pvt Ltd) - Excellence in Information Technology Services. A trusted name in software innovation.

* Kanaiya Sudra (Mitsu Pvt Ltd) - Excellent Plot Developer of the Year. Creating modern industrial hubs in Gujarat.

* Kanchan & Shruti Agarwal (Travelcations) - Emerging International Travel Services. Crafting exceptional travel experiences with expertise.

* Karnavati Dairy - Excellence in Dairy Products. Bringing fresh farm-to-table dairy from Northern Gujarat.

* Kartik Soni (Swara Group) - Excellence in Redefining Urban Living. Enhancing modern residences with community-centric designs.

* Kevin Agnelo Waring (Cidade De Daman) - Excellent Beach Property in Daman. A luxurious blend of scenic beauty and comfort.

* Krina Panchal Jain (Vilnesh International) - Emerging Entrepreneur. Innovating powder processing plants and machinery.

* Meena Gold Buyer - Excellence in Gold Buying. Recognized for trustworthy and transparent services.

* Mitesh Agarwal (Bitco Pest Management) - Excellence in Integrated Pest Management. A five-decade legacy in pest control.

* Mrugen Shah & Rohit Agarwal (Sree Sava Finexpert) - Excellence in Equity Broking & Financial Services. Empowering clients with innovative investment solutions.

* Neelesh Agrawal (Sygnia Brandworks LLP) - Innovative Excellence in Beverages & Distribution. Leading brands like Gallons, Tao, and Bling to new heights.

* Nirav Choudhry & Amish Brahmbhatt (Nasta Bazar) - New Launch of the Year for Gruh Udhyog Products. A promising addition to the traditional food segment.

* Octalsoft (Hiren Manubhai Thakkar) - Excellence in Technology Solutions for Pharma & Healthcare. Redefining clinical research technology.

* Priyal Shah - Excellence in Astrology. Empowering individuals through cosmic wisdom.

* Rajesh Francis & Manish Pancholi (Magson) - Excellence in Retail - Gourmet Foods. India's leading specialty foods retail chain.

* Rashmi Kashyap (Soul N Spirit) - Dynamic Women Entrepreneur. Advocate for women's empowerment and education.

* Ronak Chiripal (Chiripal Group) - Visionary Entrepreneur. Expanding the Chiripal Group's legacy in textiles.

* Supal Lakhatariya (Mono Pharmacare Ltd) - Excellence in Beauty, Health & Wellness. Leading direct distribution for 75+ healthcare brands.

* Tanmay Shah (Shah Investor's Home Ltd) - Excellence in Stock Broking & Wealth Management. Pioneering innovative investment strategies.

* Vipul Kunjadiya (Lake Paradise) - Excellent Residential Project. Creating upscale living near Lake Vapi, Gujarat.

* Wardwizard Healthcare Ltd - Excellence in Building a Healthcare Ecosystem. Uniting Allopathy, Ayurveda, and Home Healthcare under one vision.

This compilation celebrates the visionaries who are shaping industries with innovation, dedication, and excellence.

