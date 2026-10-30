Times Internet Unveil 1838 Reserve in Delhi, Bringing Together Indian Art, Heritage and Exceptional Dining

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], October 30: Times Internet, the digital arm of the Times of India Group unveiled 1838 Reserve at Sujagi, New Delhi, bringing together India's artistic legacy, folk traditions and contemporary culinary excellence. Anchored in the theme India's Heritage Reimagined, the launch was conceived as a cultural experience that celebrated the country's inheritance while looking towards the possibilities shaping its future.

The card was ceremonially unveiled at precisely 18:38 hours, a moment that connects its name to the founding year of The Times of India in 1838. The evening unfolded across three chapters-What We Inherit, What We Carry Forward and What We Create-bringing together an open-air gallery of works by Padma Bhushan awardee Krishen Khanna, a performance of The Manganiyar Seduction conceived and directed by acclaimed theatre director Roysten Abel, and an exclusive culinary experience featuring Nisaba by Chef Manish Mehrotra and a five-course dinner curated by Chef Garima Arora.

Designed for founders, investors, creators, industrialists and leaders shaping modern India, 1838 Reserve is envisioned as more than a financial instrument. It represents a distinctive expression of Indian heritage, craftsmanship and contemporary ambition.

At the heart of its design is a bespoke physical motif created in collaboration with Krishen Khanna, the 101-year-old master artist and recipient of the Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan. Inspired by his celebrated Bandwala series, the artwork brings the artist's distinctive interpretation of India's people and cultural identity to the card, transforming it into a wearable expression of art.

The unveiling was preceded by an open-air gallery showcasing a curated selection of Khanna's works. The journey through the artworks culminated in the central installation, where the card was revealed as a work of art rather than through a conventional product launch. The presentation reflected the larger philosophy behind 1838 Reserve: that India's future is shaped by those who understand its inheritance, reinterpret it for their time and leave something meaningful behind.

The evening's second chapter celebrated India's living musical traditions through The Manganiyar Seduction, conceived and directed by Roysten Abel. The internationally acclaimed production brings together more than 40 musicians from Rajasthan's Manganiyar community, translating a musical heritage passed down through generations into a contemporary theatrical spectacle.

The performance's distinctive illuminated stage, featuring a four-tiered structure of individual performance pods, progressively came alive with light and sound as the musicians performed instruments including the kamaicha, khartal and dholak. Building from a single Sufi vocalist to a powerful musical crescendo, the production offered an evocative expression of how India's traditional art forms can be reinterpreted for contemporary audiences without losing their cultural roots.

The evening culminated in a celebration of contemporary Indian gastronomy. Guests experienced culinary creations from Nisaba by Chef Manish Mehrotra, followed by an exclusive five-course sit-down dinner curated by Chef Garima Arora, chef-owner of Gaa, Bangkok, the two-MICHELIN-starred restaurant.

Recognised as the first Indian woman to earn a MICHELIN Star and the first female Indian chef to earn two MICHELIN Stars, Chef Arora brought her distinctive culinary perspective to the gathering. Flying in from Bangkok for the occasion, she presented a menu rooted in Indian flavours and memories, interpreted through a contemporary global culinary language.

Together, the evening's three chapters brought the philosophy of 1838 Reserve to life-honouring the country's artistic and cultural inheritance while celebrating the individuals and ideas shaping its next chapter.

1838 Reserve has been designed for a select community of individuals who are actively shaping India's economic, entrepreneurial and cultural landscape. Key benefits include:

- Personalised travel assistance: Visa application handling at the cardholder's doorstep and fast-track immigration access at international airport terminals.

- Dedicated lifestyle management: A 24/7 personal lifestyle manager offering concierge assistance, including priority reservations at Michelin-starred restaurants and curation of distinctive experiences.

- Premium lifestyle privileges: Four annual Royal Signature grooming sessions at Truefitt & Hill, complimentary luxury villa stays through Lohono Stays, and select lifestyle gifts from brands such as Marshall, Smeg or Le Creuset.

- Global hospitality and lifestyle status: Privileges across participating programmes, including Accor+ Gold, GHA DISCOVERY Titanium, Harrods Gold and Banyan Tree Voyager.

- Exclusive access: VIP seating for RCB IPL matches and invitations to marquee Times Group leadership forums, including the ET Startup Awards and World Leaders Forum.

Harshita Singh, Business Head, Financial Services, Times Internet, said: "1838 Reserve is a celebration of legacy and craftsmanship, bringing together our heritage along with work of art by Krishen Khanna. It reflects the spirit of everything the Times of India Group has stood for since 1838."

Krishen Khanna, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan awardee, added: "Art reflects the aspirations of its era. With 1838 Reserve, my work moves from the canvas into the hands of those actively shaping India's future. By bringing together brands that are quintessentially Indian at heart, this card puts the very best of India into a single, contemporary expression of our shared journey."

Avi Kumar, CMO FNP (Ferns n Petals): "Luxury today is about creating experiences that feel distinctive and stay with you. At FNP Luxe, we bring this to life through bespoke decor, considered gifting and artisanal details that make every occasion feel exceptional.

For the unveiling of 1838 Reserve, they chose FNP Luxe for our distinctive approach to luxury-bringing Indian artistry, heritage and contemporary design together in a way that is uniquely ours."

About Times Internet

Times Internet, the digital arm of The Times of India Group, is India's largest internet network, reaching over 450 million monthly users across news, sports, fintech, credit cards, loyalty and premium subscriptions in English and a wide range of Indian languages.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)