Timex Brings the Artistry of Watchmaking to the World of Harry Potter

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], May 8: For generations, the world of Harry Potter has inspired courage, curiosity, and a belief that extraordinary things can be found in the everyday. In that same spirit of adventure and craft, Timex, in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, brings its heritage of watchmaking into a new realm of storytelling.

Crafted for those who believe in both time and wonder, the Harry Potter x Timex Collection brings the magic of the wizarding world to your wrist. Each watch reimagines a timeless classic with iconic symbols, subtle surprises, and a sense of discovery in every detail.

"At Timex, we've always believed that great watchmaking lies in the details both seen and discovered over time. Harry Potter connects with audiences with its tales of magic, mystery and wonder, and now watches inspired by the series we are bringing that spirit into something you can wear every day. Each timepiece of the collection combines our craftsmanship with storytelling elements that are instantly recognisable yet thoughtfully integrated thus becoming a reminder of the magic every minute holds for everyone," said Mr. Deepak Chhabra, Managing Director, Timex Group India Limited.

A Collection Born of Craft and Wizardry

Harry Potter x Timex Waterbury Skeleton Automatic -- The Magic Is In the Details

The Waterbury Heritage Automatic infuses a Timex classic with the enchantment of the wizarding world. Its skeletonized 21-jewel automatic movement is revealed through the dial, where a second-hand sub dial rests just above 5 o'clock and brown faceted crystals mark the hours, protected by a K1 scratch-resistant mineral crystal and framed by a brown ceramic bezel inlay etched with Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. From the intricate gears to the Hogwarts crest at 12 o'clock, every glance uncovers a detail worthy of discovery. An exhibition case back reveals the inner workings alongside the Hogwarts crest in full colour and the engraved names of all four houses. Finished with a crocodile-grain brown leather strap with quick-release spring bars and a deployant clasp, this spellbinding timepiece is as enduring as the legacy it honours.

Harry Potter x Timex Hailey Hogwarts -- One Watch to Unite the Four

The minimalist Hailey watch transports the wonder of Hogwarts to the everyday with four crystal markers in the house colours of Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, and Slytherin. Each crystal sparkles against a cream dial with vertical brushing, perfectly framed by a gold-tone rectangle case. Finishing the look, you'll find the "H" of Hogwarts embossed on the brown leather strap.

Harry Potter x Timex Weekender -- Bringing Spellbinding Time to Your Wrist

The Timex Weekender celebrates the wizarding world with a custom design intended to represent Butterbeer, the Sorting Hat, or a Platform 9 3/4 second hand that playfully rotates against the dial. It's an easy-going timepiece every witch, wizard, and Muggle can treasure, no matter their House.

Harry Potter x Timex Weekender House Watches -- Time Will Tell Where You Belong

Available in Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw, and Hufflepuff, these enchanting updates to the Timex Weekender embody the spirit of the Sorting Ceremony with a playful Sorting Hat second hand circling the dial. With a press of the crown, the INDIGLO® backlight reveals your house colours, illuminating the cream dial adorned with each house crest. A polished silver-tone case frames the design, while a supple brown leather strap embossed with the Sorting Hat offers all-day comfort and a final nod to Hogwarts tradition.

Whether you're a Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff, or Slytherin, this collection is a reminder that true magic isn't about spells or wands, but what can be made of every moment. The Harry Potter X Timex collection is now available, starting at INR 12,495 on the Timex India website and at select retailers across India.

For more information on the Harry Potter x Timex collection, visit Shop.timexIndia.com.

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