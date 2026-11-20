VMPL

Tinsukia (Assam) [India], November 19: The industrial and commercial town of Tinsukia is set to take centre stage in India's Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) distribution landscape as the All India Consumer Products Distributors' Federation (AICPDF) and the Northeast Distributors Association (NEDA) come together for a major two-day national gathering on 21 and 22 November 2026 at The Solitaire Bliss, Tinsukia, Assam.

The landmark event will bring together prominent FMCG distributors, industry representatives and association leaders from across India, providing a powerful platform for dialogue, collaboration and collective action towards strengthening the country's distribution ecosystem.

Representing the interests of over 4 lakh FMCG distributors nationwide, AICPDF plays an important role in advocating fair business practices, sustainable growth and the long-term interests of India's traditional trade network.

November 21st : 22nd Annual General Meeting of NEDA Takes Centre Stage

The opening day will spotlight the rapidly evolving FMCG distribution landscape of Northeast India, bringing together distributors and representatives from seven Northeastern states and their districts. The proceedings will be led by NEDA's distinguished leadership comprising Dr. Vijay Kumar Gupta, President; Shri Poonam Kr. Taneja, General Secretary; Shri Pradip Kr. Das, Working President; Shri Prakash Gupta, Chairman of the Grievances Committee; and Shri Amit Maloo, Treasurer.

November 22nd : AICPDF's National Governing Council Meeting

The second day will witness the National Governing Council Meeting of AICPDF, under the leadership of Shri Ganeshram P. M., Chairman (Tamil Nadu); Shri Dhairyasheel Patil, National President (Maharashtra); and Shri J. K. Vaishnav, National General Secretary (Rajasthan). With delegates representing 28 states of India, the meeting will provide a national platform to deliberate on emerging business challenges, distributor rights, industry developments, fair trade practices and opportunities to strengthen the FMCG supply chain.

The gathering will focus on strengthening regional cooperation, addressing distribution challenges and unlocking opportunities for sustainable business expansion across Northeast India.

Hosting this national gathering in Tinsukia also highlights the growing importance of Northeast India in the country's FMCG trade and distribution network.

An Important Conversation for India's FMCG Future

From major urban markets to the remotest villages, distributors form a critical link between manufacturers, retailers and consumers. The two-day gathering aims to amplify their collective voice, encourage meaningful industry dialogue and strengthen collaboration across geographical boundaries.

The message is clear: A stronger distribution network means stronger businesses, stronger retail markets and a stronger Indian economy.

About the Organisers

Northeast Distributors Association (NEDA)

Established in 1997, NEDA is a prominent organisation representing the FMCG distribution fraternity across Northeast India. With a network of over 3,000 members comprising distributors, dealers and stockists, NEDA works towards safeguarding members' interests, promoting fair trade practices and strengthening the region's distribution sector.

#NEDA #NORTHEASTDISTRIBUTORSASSOCIATION #AICPDF #ASSAM #FMCGNEWS #FMCG

Event and Media Contact

Event Information & Coordination

Shri Poonam Kr. Taneja

General Secretary, NEDA

Mobile: +91 9864067410

Press & Media Coverage

Shri Shubro Paul

Media Coordination

Mobile: +91 9615742810

Event Venue: The Solitaire Bliss, Tinsukia, Assam

Dates: Saturday, 21 November & Sunday, 22 November 2026

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