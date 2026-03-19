VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 19: India's rise as a formidable sporting nation is being shaped by athletes who continue to push boundaries and deliver exceptional performances on the global stage. For Titan, celebrating such moments of national pride has long been integral to its commitment to honouring India's growing confidence and aspirations. Reinforcing this commitment, Titan Watches has partnered with RevSportz's Trailblazers for the second consecutive year to celebrate some of India's most outstanding athletes with specially crafted commemorative timepieces. Held on 14th and 16th-17th March, the conclave brought together celebrated champions legends, emerging athletes and key voices from across India's sporting ecosystem. Through this continued association, Titan recognised athletes whose journeys embody resilience, discipline and the relentless pursuit of excellence, values that inspire future generations and shape the story of Indian sport.

This year, Trailblazers honoured four exceptional athletes across three categories. Jhulan Goswami and Mithali Raj received the Lifetime Achievement Awards for their remarkable contributions to Indian women's cricket. The Athlete of the Year honours went to Pratika Rawal for her exceptional performance in the 2025 women's world cup and Paralympic gold medallist Sumit Antil for his gold medal winning effort at the Para World Championship in New Delhi. To commemorate their historic feats, Titan presented specially crafted timepieces from two of its iconic collections. The women awardees received the Titan Raga Silver Bracelet watch, with their names engraved on the caseback. The male awardee was presented with the Titan Stellar Cupola watch, featuring a customised second hand inspired by a javelin in flight and a personalised engraving, creating a lasting tribute to his achievement.

Speaking on the occasion, Aparna Ravi, Marketing Head, Titan Watches, said, "Made in India, Made for the World' has always been central to Titan's philosophy. Our continued partnership with Trailblazers celebrates athletes whose pursuit of excellence has elevated India's presence on the global stage. Much like sport, watchmaking is built on discipline, precision and mastery over time. Through these commemorative timepieces, we hope to honour the spirit and perseverance behind their extraordinary journeys."

Boria Majumdar, Founder of RevSportz and the man behind the Trailblazers conclave, added, "Trailblazers was created to recognise the individuals who shape the story of Indian sport across generations. From icons who laid the foundation of modern sport in the country to athletes now carrying that legacy forward on the global stage, the platform acknowledges the journeys behind their defining moments. Our collaboration with Titan adds a powerful dimension to this recognition. A timepiece is a fitting tribute in sport because every great performance is ultimately defined by time, moments and milestones."

Titan crafts timepieces that mirror the aspirations of a nation in motion, marking milestones of achievement, ambition and progress. With Trailblazers 4.0, the brand honours athletes whose dedication continues to inspire generations and shape India's evolving sporting legacy.

About Titan

Titan Company Limited ("Titan"), a joint venture between the Tata Group and the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO), commenced its operations in 1987 under the name Titan Watches Limited. In 1994, Titan diversified into Jewellery (Tanishq) and subsequently into Eyewear. Over the last three decades, Titan has expanded into underpenetrated markets and created lifestyle brands across different product categories including fragrances (SKINN), accessories and Indian ethnic wear (Taneira). Titan is widely Sensitivity: Internal known for transforming the watch and jewellery industry in India and for shaping India's retail market by pioneering experiential retail.

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