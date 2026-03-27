Today HomeXpo Marks Today Group's Expansion Across Thane, Navi Mumbai and Panvel

PNN

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 27: Today Group has successfully concluded the Today Group HomeXpo, where the company showcased its upcoming portfolio of 12 projects across seven strategically selected micro-markets in MMR. The two-day event held on 14th and 15th March 2026 at the CIDCO Exhibition Centre, Vashi brought together homebuyers, investors and industry stakeholders, marking the beginning of a significant new phase of expansion for Today Group. Over 2700 families visited the expo across the two days, resulting in 226 deals, underscoring strong market interest and buyer confidence.

- Today Home eXpo showcases Today Group's projects across key MMR locations

- Over 2700 families visited the two-day expo, with 226 deals closed

- Abhijeet Bhattacharya performs live Isha Koppikar, Nikita Dutta, Tridha Choudhury and Kunal Kapoor attend closing day

- Expo highlights growing momentum across emerging real estate hubs

The Today HomeXpo was further enlivened by the presence of several well-known personalities, adding star power and heightened excitement to the event. A special live performance by Abhijeet Bhattacharya added to the vibrant atmosphere and was well received by attendees. The closing day saw actors Isha Koppikar, Nikita Dutta, Tridha Choudhury and Kunal Kapoor in attendance, where they engaged with attendees and reflected the growing buzz around the region's evolving real estate landscape.

Today Group introduced 12 projects strengthening its presence across emerging, infrastructure-driven growth corridors in the region. The projects unveiled at the Today HomeXpo include a combination of residential communities, commercial spaces and integrated lifestyle infrastructure that are expected to contribute meaningfully to the company's topline over the next few years.

The mixed-use developments planned in Airoli, Juinagar and Nerul are designed to integrate residential living with commercial activity, while larger township developments in Kharghar, Upper Kharghar and Panvel are envisioned as integrated ecosystems offering residential, commercial and lifestyle experiences within a single environment. Across the Today Group portfolio, each project will focus on delivering efficient layouts, contemporary amenities, green spaces and community-oriented planning designed to support modern urban living.

Commenting on the success of the expo, Bhavesh Shah, Joint Managing Director, Today Group said, "The Today HomeXpo represents more than just the introduction of new projects; it reflects our evolving approach to development in a region that is undergoing rapid transformation. As infrastructure networks expand and new growth corridors emerge, our focus is on anticipating how people will want to live and work in the years ahead. Through this portfolio, we are seeking to build places that adapt to changing urban lifestyles while contributing positively to the broader development narrative of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region."

The projects will be funded through a structured combination of internal accruals alongside support from leading banks and institutional funds. This disciplined financial framework reflects Today Group's longstanding approach to maintaining financial stability throughout the development cycle. Strategic partnerships with established financial institutions will strengthen the company's capital base while reinforcing market confidence in the upcoming projects, allowing Today Group to prioritise timely execution, quality construction and long-term value creation.

Construction activity across the 12 developments will be launched in phases, aligned with project readiness and regulatory processes. Each project will be delivered with a strong emphasis on disciplined project management and uncompromising quality standards, which are hallmarks of Today Group's development philosophy. Through a strategic presence in these high-growth micro-markets, Today Group aims to create a diversified pipeline that reinforces its long-term footprint across the MMR.

About Today Group

Today Group is a reputed real estate developer with a strong presence in Navi Mumbai, known for delivering quality residential and commercial projects. With a focus on thoughtful design, timely execution, and customer satisfaction, the group is committed to creating spaces that enhance modern living and contribute to the region's urban growth.

Visit - https://www.thetodaygroup.in

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